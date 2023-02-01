Ultra-processed foods such as cookies, chips, frozen foods and fast foods may contribute to cognitive decline



Surprisingly, even packaged foods with healthy ingredients can qualify as ultra-processed foods.

Sarah N. Burke, University of Florida

Scientists have known for years that an unhealthy diet, especially one high in fat and sugar, can be the culprit. Harmful changes in the brain When lead to dementia.

Many factors that contribute to cognitive decline are beyond a person’s control, such as: genetics When socioeconomic factorsHowever, ongoing research is increasingly showing that: An unbalanced diet is a risk factor Increases the risk of normal age-related memory impairment. Development of Alzheimer’s disease.

However, when assessing how some diets may impair brain health as we age, research on the effects of consuming minimally processed and ultra-processed foods is lacking. , has never been seen before.

Two Large Recent Studies Suggest Eating Ultra-Processed Foods May exacerbate age-related cognitive decline increase the risk of developing dementiaIn contrast, another recent study reported that consumption of ultra-processed foods was not associated with Cognitive decline in people over 60.

More research is needed, but neuroscientist who does research Diet can affect cognition Later, we discovered that these early studies add a new layer to consider how basic nutrition affects brain health.

Many Ingredients Minimal Nutrition

Ultra-processed foods tend to be lower in nutrients and fiber and higher in sugar, fat and salt than unprocessed or minimally processed foods. Examples of ultra-processed foods Includes carbonated beverages, packaged cookies, potato chips, frozen foods, flavored nuts, flavored yogurts, distilled alcoholic beverages, and fast food. Even packaged breads that are high in nutritious whole grains are often considered ultra-processed breads because they contain additives and preservatives.

Looking at it another way, it’s unlikely that the ingredients that make up most of these foods are in your home kitchen.

But don’t confuse ultra-processed foods with processed foods. Processed foods, such as canned vegetables, dried pasta, and frozen fruit, have been processed in some way but retain most of their natural properties.

Research analysis

In a December 2022 study, researchers compared rates of cognitive decline over about eight years among the following groups of people: Consumed varying amounts of ultra-processed foods.

At the start of the study, over 10,000 participants living in Brazil reported their eating habits over the past 12 months. Over the next few years, researchers assessed the participants’ cognitive abilities with standard tests of memory and executive function.

Those who ate a diet high in ultra-processed foods at the start of the study experienced slightly greater cognitive decline than those who ate little or no ultra-processed foods. There was a relatively small difference in the rate of functional decline. It is not yet clear whether small differences in cognitive decline associated with increased consumption of ultra-processed foods have significant effects at the individual level.

A second study involved approximately 72,000 participants in the UK, Intake of ultra-processed foods and dementiaAbout 1 in 120 people were diagnosed with dementia over a decade in the group with the highest ultra-processed food intake. The figure was 170 times lower for the group who ate little or no ultra-processed foods.

In a study examining the relationship between health and ultra-processed foods, NOVA classification, which is a classification system based on the type and scope of industrial food processing. Some nutritionists Criticizing the NOVA classification Since there is no clear definition of food processing, lead to misclassificationThey also found that potential health risks from consuming ultra-processed foods could be explained by lower levels of fiber and nutrients and higher levels of fat, sugar and salt in the diet, rather than the amount of processing. I claim.

Many ultra-processed foods are loaded with additives, preservatives, and colorings, but they also have other hallmarks of an unhealthy diet, such as being low in fiber and nutrients. Therefore, it is not known whether eating more processed foods will have further adverse health effects. Health beyond poor diet.

For example, you can eat hamburgers and fries from fast food chains, but they’re high in fat, sugar, salt, and ultra-processed. You can make the same meal at home, but it may be higher in fat, sugar and salt, but it’s not super processed. More research is needed to determine if one is worse than the other. am.

good food for the brain

The aging brain undergoes biochemical and structural changes even when the processes leading to dementia have not occurred. Associated with worsening dementia.

However, for adults over the age of 55, a healthier diet may increase the chances of maintaining better brain function. especially, mediterranean diet When ketogenic diet It is associated with improved cognitive performance in older adults.

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes plant foods and healthy fats such as olive oil, seeds and nuts. A ketogenic diet is high-fat, low-carb, and the main source of fiber is vegetables. Both diets minimize or eliminate sugar consumption.

Our research and that of others show that both diets can Revert some of these changes When improve cognitive function – probably Reduce harmful inflammation.

Inflammation is a normal immune response to injury and infection, but chronic inflammation can be detrimental to the brain.Studies Show Too Much Sugar and Fat May contribute to chronic inflammation, ultra processed foods It also exacerbates harmful inflammation.

Another way diet and ultra-processed foods affect brain health is through the gut-brain axiswhich is the communication that occurs between brains. gut microbiotaor the microbial community that lives in the digestive tract.

The gut microbiome not only aids digestion, but also influences the immune system, regulates hormones and Neurotransmitters important for brain function.

According to research, Ketogenic When mediterranean diet Alters the microbial composition of the gut in a way that benefits humans.Consumption of ultra-processed foods is also associated Variation in type and amount of gut microbes with more detrimental effects.

uncertainty

It is difficult to disentangle the specific effects of individual foods on the human body. One reason is that it is problematic to closely control and study people’s diets over time. moreover, Randomized controlled trialthe most reliable type of research for establishing causality, It’s expensive Run.

So far, most nutritional studies, including these two, have only shown a correlation between ultra-processed food consumption and health. Other lifestyle factors Many variables that can affect cognitive function, including exercise, education, socioeconomic status, social connections, and stress.

This is where lab-based research using animals can be very helpful. Cognitive decline in old age comparable to humansIt is easy to control diet and activity levels in rodents in the laboratory. It also reduces study time, as rats transition from middle-aged to old in a matter of months.

Animal laboratory studies make it possible to determine whether ultra-processed foods play an important role in the development of cognitive impairment and dementia in humans. With the aging and growing population of the world’s population, Elderly people with dementia are increasingthis knowledge does not come immediately.

Sarah N. BurkeAssociate Professor of Neurobiology and Cognitive Aging, University of Florida

