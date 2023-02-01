Health
why it happens and how to fix it
top line
Some users of the diabetes drug Ozempic, who use off-label drugs for weight loss, have reported an “Ozempic face” as a side effect of rapid weight loss, causing the skin on their face to sag and appear older. I’m here.
important facts
“Ozempic’s face‘ is a term used to describe the sagging or lean appearance of facial skin due to the loss of facial fat that follows rapid weight loss.
The phrase appears to have been coined by a New York dermatologist who encountered several patients with noticeable sagging of the face after using Ozempic and similar weight loss drugs. according to To new york times.
Ozempic (semaglutide), manufactured by Novo Nordisk, is a once-weekly injection that controls insulin levels. Approved For use by the Food and Drug Administration in people with type 2 diabetes.

Some physicians prescribe Ozempic as an off-label weight loss drug for people with type 2 diabetes. according to To women’s health.
Studies have shown Ozempic to be an effective weight loss drug, with one study showing 14.9% of participants taking the drug Descent by weight.
big number
2.3 million.That’s how many posts you’ve used #ozempicface Watched on TikTok, hundreds of users share their ‘Ozempic face’ stories and medical experts provide insight into the phenomenon.
Causes of Ozempic Face
Fat loss from the face is “very common with any weight loss,” says Silvana Obici, chief of endocrinology and metabolism at Stoney Brook Medicine. Said health line. Significant weight loss can cause you to look older as a result of wrinkled and sagging skin. According to 2019 study, extra skin is associated with “significant weight loss”. However, the fat loss while taking a weight loss drug like Ozempic happens all over her body, not just in one area of her like her face.Ah study It turns out that it is impossible to lose fat in just one part of the body.
how to fight it
American Dermatological Association Recommendation Dermal fillers (also known as soft tissue fillers) for facial fat reduction and bloating correction. There are 5 FDAs. Approved A sixth form is the use of self-donated body fat, which does not require approval, according to AADA. Injected into the face, the dermal filler works for a fuller, smoother appearance. Fillers can be injected into areas such as the chin, cheeks, and under the eyes. according to to the FDA. Dermal filler risks include tenderness, pain, swelling, infection, necrosis (death of tissue), sores, and allergic reactions. Rare risks include leaking fillers, damage to the blood supply, migration, and severe allergic reactions. It is recommended that you undergo an allergy test before using fillers made from materials of animal origin.
Other side effects
Constipation, diarrhea, nausea and stomach pain are most common side effects From Ozempic. More serious side effects include thyroid cancer and tumors.To diagnose this, Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic, Recommendation If you have a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, shortness of breath, or trouble swallowing, see your doctor.
