Overcoming Physician Anti-Weight Stigma

AhEubrey Gordon still remembers going to the doctor and giving birth to her blood pressure Given the fact that she was overweight, the providers couldn’t believe it was normal. was.

“It’s kind of wild to see my size based on so many assumptions,” she says. Even before I speak, there are prejudices and misunderstandings because of my appearance.I am considered lazy, unobedient, and less worthy of care than a skinny person.”

Gordon, co-host of the anti-diet podcast maintenance stage author with Things not to talk about when talking about fatwe often hear similar stories of fat people being denied treatment, returning home without treatment, and later found to have a serious illness. Even people are told over and over again to lose weight. is given.

“Starting by thinking that fat people are unhealthy and don’t deserve support or empathy informs their care on every level,” says Gordon. We know we can make a difference. you can.”

source of prejudice

American society has long valued smaller bodies. And numerous studies show that medical professionals continue to value leanness as an indicator of health.

For example, a 2013 study in the journal academic medicine surveyed 350 medical students about their views of overweight and lean patients. More than half of the respondents showed an implicit weight bias, including an anti-fat view. His two-thirds of these students were unaware of the bias, according to the survey results. Another study published in the journal in 2003 Obesity researcheven physicians who specialize in the clinical management of obesity have very strong weight bias Words like “lazy, stupid, worthless” were used to describe fat patients.

Other studies have shown that overweight people have shorter appointment times, fewer comprehensive examinations, fewer referrals to specialists and imaging, and longer wait times for surgery and other procedures. 2019 Research Review Primary health care research and development almost weight bias Usage rates found hypothetical evidence of patronizing and disrespectful treatment, poor communication, and weight gain.

Another aspect to consider is the popular use of body mass index (BMI) as a measurement tool, says associate professor of sociology at the University of California, Irvine, Fear the Black Body: RaOrigin of fat phobia. BMI—A person’s weight in kilograms divided by his height in meters—was developed as a way to assess populations rather than individuals. It’s especially problematic because it’s based on white men, whereas blacks and whites tend to have different body compositions, Strings says.

“The use of BMI is rooted in anti-blackness and sexism,” she says. “Moving away from BMI will require a major overhaul of medicine and society because it is everywhere. It’s about getting rid of harmful approaches.”

Ripple effect

When Patients Predict Judgment, prejudice and stigmatizing language People tend to avoid seeing a doctor, not only for check-ups, but also for serious problems that may already be causing symptoms. For example, they may not check for cancerous lumps, talk about bloody stools, or report problems such as fatigue, migraines, or pain.

“We found that patients were either not seeking medical care or were delaying care when they were sick because of the anti-fat bias in health care,” said Rekha Kumar, an endocrinologist and former medical director of the American Board. says Dr. of obesity medicine. She added that this is one reason why obese patients may have suffered worse outcomes as a result of COVID-19. Because patients may not go back to the same doctor if they feel judged based on their weight.” When that happens, a strong patient-physician relationship is not formed, and “trust is eroded, There will be no regular inspections.”

Weight stigma can also have serious psychological consequences, and can increase your risk of depression and anxiety, says Kumar.

If weight bias contributes to shorter testing, less comprehensiveness, or less willingness to order imaging and laboratory tests, physicians will detect serious problems even when overweight patients show up with problems. It may not be possible.

small change, big difference

Weight bias exists at multiple levels, including medical education, clinic policy, research, and patient interactions. As a result, it can be overwhelming to find a starting point for change. But as with any big change, it helps to start where you are and do what you can.

Consider, for example, a chair in a waiting room, suggests Florencia Halperin, Ph.D., an endocrinologist and chief medical officer of Form Health, a medically-supervised, app-based weight loss program. With no proper seats, fat patients have to stand, she says, which draws attention to them and further stigmatizes them. Similarly, these patients may require larger examination tables, larger blood pressure cuffs, and body-compatible imaging equipment. For example, even a stock photo around the office that encourages people to get a health checkup can show a lack of inclusiveness if it only depicts one body type.

“It’s a simple thing, but it has an incredible impact,” says Halperin. “It not only tells patients that they are ready to care, but it also sends a message to other patients and staff. It improves the environment for everyone.”

Adopting people-first language is also a respectful tactic, she adds. For example, instead of calling someone obese, the preferred term is obese person. “You don’t say someone has cancer, they say they have cancer,” she says. “But it’s become very common to refer to ‘obese patients’ as dehumanizing.”

Posture, eye contact, and body language also play a role, adds David Tzall, a clinical and health psychologist based in Brooklyn, New York, who has worked in public hospital settings. Behaviors such as sitting with your arms crossed, looking away when the patient is speaking, showing skepticism or disgust, and glancing at your watch can all send strong signals about your attitude. Act like this, says Tzall.

Halperin adds that another strategy that may seem trivial but can yield big benefits is not weighing every patient at every appointment. While this has become standard practice in many clinics, it is often done automatically without questioning whether it adds to the patient’s knowledge of their health. Unless weight gain or loss is a contributing factor to a specific diagnosis, scale readings may be irrelevant and, worse, may be another source of discomfort for larger patients.

That doesn’t mean never talk about weight. But it requires a shift to more respect and collaboration, and a thoughtful approach to how weight is discussed, says a physician and associate professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology at Cornell Weill Medicine. One Dr. Keshia Gaither says:

“The way you talk about obesity with your patients affects how it’s perceived,” she says. “The discussion should be about how to optimize health, not just about losing weight. It should be centered around patient engagement.”

And when you’re trying to apply your knowledge about obesity and chronic disease to the patient you’re in front of, take a step back, says clinical health psychologist, associate professor at the Institute for Health Systems Science and the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research. Stephanie Fitzpatrick suggests. Research at Northwell Health. Even large studies don’t represent the actual experience of individual patients with factors such as goals, inherent health concerns, and socioeconomic status, she says.

go in the right direction

In addition to adjusting behavior, and perhaps clinic and hospital settings, it would be beneficial for physicians to consider anti-fat bias in a broader perspective. says Tzall. But not just doctors, but the entire healthcare system, including educators, administrators, other health professionals, and insurance companies, will need to do more to keep the stigma around weight.

A big step is to finally decouple weight from personal responsibility. Patient choices regarding nutrition and exercise are certainly factors in health and weight, but they are not the only variables, says Halperin.

For example, obesity is a more inherited trait than heart disease, and a 2010 study found that Current Diabetes Report It shows heritability estimates between 40% and 70%.Commentary published in a magazine Nature .

Another aspect to consider is whether excess weight really poses only health disadvantages. , type 2 diabetesthat does not mean that everyone who is obese will be unhealthy or develop chronic problems. Similarly, not everyone who is thin is healthy.

Above all, doctors need to be more conscious of their beliefs, language, and approach, Strings advises. “Just by using that perspective, we can go a long way towards change.”

