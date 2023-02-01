Sepsis may be a non-traditional risk factor for HF, readmission







“Providers who care for sepsis survivors during and after hospitalization should ensure that these patients receive appropriate medications to prevent cardiovascular events based on their known disease and risk factors, and cardiovascular prophylaxis. We need to provide close follow-up to avoid unnecessary or inadvertent drug discontinuation and to monitor for the development of new CV events,” Jentzer told Healio. Links between sepsis and CV events Using data from the OptumLabs Data Warehouse, Jentzer and colleagues analyzed data from 2,258,464 adults who survived a nonsurgical hospital stay requiring at least a two-night stay between 2009 and 2019. The researchers assessed the association between sepsis during hospitalization and subsequent death and readmission using Kaplan-Meier survival analysis and multivariable Cox proportional hazards models. The survey results are Journal of the American Heart Association. The researchers found that 35.8% of patients were hospitalized for sepsis during the study period, which consisted of post-discharge follow-up over 5,396,051 patient-years. This includes only 448,644 with occult sepsis and 124,841 with overt sepsis, both in her 235,188. Patients who had sepsis while hospitalized had a 27% higher risk of all-cause mortality (adjusted HR = 1.27; 95% CI, 1.25–1.28; P. .001), with a 38% increased risk of all-cause readmission (aHR = 1.38; 95% CI, 1.37-1.39; P. .001) and 43% increased risk of CV hospitalization (aHR = 1.43; 95% CI, 1.41-1.44; P. .001). Patients with sepsis had a particularly high risk of HF hospitalization (aHR = 1.51; 95% CI, 1.49-1.53). Patients with occult sepsis were at higher risk than those with overt sepsis, according to the researchers. The researchers noted that the excess risk of cardiovascular events in sepsis survivors is large enough that sepsis should be considered a non-traditional risk factor for cardiovascular events. “It is imperative to determine what, if any, prophylactic agents can reduce the risk of future cardiovascular events in sepsis survivors. Is this an escalation or adjustment of existing cardiovascular prophylactic therapy?” , whether in addition to established or novel preventative therapies,” Jentzer told Healio. . Recognizing the post-discharge burden of sepsis In a related editorial, Gabriel roseMD, MPH, An associate professor of clinical emergency services at UC San Diego Health and a colleague wrote that they had questions about the findings. However, the data should alert providers to the importance of the sepsis episode as a major event in patient history. “Rapid attention and recognition of the post-discharge burden of sepsis, coupled with meticulous post-discharge care and cardiovascular risk stratification, could potentially improve patient-centered outcomes. ‘ write Wardi and colleagues. “Future clinical investigations should include different groups of individuals to assess whether sepsis is truly an independent cardiovascular risk factor and how interventions influence these outcomes. .” reference: For more information: Jacob C. JenzerMD, can be reached by [email protected].

