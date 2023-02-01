Size, Gender and Breed May Predict Cancer Diagnosis in Dogs

cancer is common in dogs. almost Quarter Dogs develop cancer at some point in their lives, and the rate rises to an estimated 50% after a dog’s 10th birthday. Traits such as size, breed and whether the animal is immobilized are linked to how long it takes furry friends to be diagnosed with the disease, according to a new analysis of thousands of dogs. I understand.

Researchers have looked at age at cancer diagnosis in dogs in the past, but those studies were largely specific breed Also type of cancer.some are made in europecommon breeds, and other factors such as castration and contraceptive practices differ from those in the U.S., say veterinary oncologists. Andy FrawleyCo-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Pet Dx, a California-based pet diagnostics company. “We wanted to develop something that could be applied to the dog population that we have here. [in the U.S.],” she says.

To identify age-related factors in cancer diagnosis, Flory and her team at PetDx evaluated previously collected data from 3,452 dogs in three separate groups. Her two groups of samples were from academic institutions within the United States. One from the University of California, Davis, and one from a consortium that includes Colorado State University, Ohio State University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and others. Samples from a third cohort were collected in a previous study by her PetDx conducted at 41 different sites in several countries including the United States, Canada and Brazil.

Researchers, as a whole, Median age at diagnosis of cancer in dogs was 8.8 yearsMen were diagnosed at a younger median age than women (8.4 vs. 9 years). Spayed and neutered dogs were also found later than unrestrained dogs (8.9 vs. 7.9 years for males and 9 vs. 7.3 years for females). The team also found that purebred dogs tended to be detected at a younger median age than mixed-breed dogs (8 years vs. 9.5 years), and that larger size was associated with earlier diagnosis. Dog breeds with the youngest median age of cancer diagnosis (<7 years) included mastiffs, St. Bernards, Great Danes, and bulldogs. The other end of the spectrum included the Bichon Frize, West Highland White Terrier and American Staffordshire Terrier, all of whom had a median age of diagnosis of 10.5 years or older. Proswan.

“It’s nice to see such large-scale studies in veterinary medicine, because it wasn’t that long ago that this kind of study really didn’t exist,” he says. Lisa Moses, a veterinarian and bioethicist at Harvard Medical School, was not involved in this study. “This certainly adds to what we know about the development and diagnosis of cancer in various purebred dogs, which is certainly interesting and will be a clinical veterinarian in the future.” It will be important for people like me.”

Based on these findings, as well as the evidence on tumor size and progression from previous studies in humans and dogs, the authors of this study recommended that all animals be screened for cancer starting at age 7 years and that the diagnosis would be delayed. We recommend early screening for breeds with a lower average age. The ability to detect cancer early will allow veterinarians to offer families treatment and care options, Flory said. PetDx offers blood-based canine cancer tests. OncoK9, which works by searching for cancer-associated mutations in extracellularly floating DNA. Tests available in North America cost about $500. Liquid Biopsy His assay “is considered a multiple cancer detection test,” said Gilles LaFalco, director of science communications at PetDx. “We are looking for genomic alterations in the blood that could signal different types of cancer that may be present in that dog.”

However, experts not involved in the study are wary of cancer screening recommendations.According to the key issue cheryl london, a veterinary oncologist at Tufts University, said there is a lack of effective early canine cancer screening tools. Not yet,” says London.Tools commonly used in veterinary practice, such as ultrasound and X-rays, are not sensitive enough to detect most early-stage cancers, and based on data published by PetDx to date, neither is liquid biopsy. No, she added. One Health Companya California-based company focused on canine cancer diagnosis and personalized treatment.)

Published by PetDx Validation study of OncoK9 of pro swan Overall sensitivity (ability to identify true cases) was reported to be 54.7% and specificity (ability to avoid false positive detection) was 98.5%. In general, the test’s detection rate was much higher for larger, more advanced cancers, with a detection rate of 87.5% for large, metastatic cancers, but only 19.6% for small, localized cancers.

Another problem is that the team’s recommendation to screen two years before the median age of diagnosis is based solely on modeling the physical characteristics of the tumor, says Moses. , “I’m more concerned with issues like morbidity and quality of life,” she adds. “As clinicians, we need more information about whether knowing this information sooner can help our dogs,” she says.

London said the data from the study could help confirm previously identified patterns of cancer diagnosis in dogs, while also predicting when companies marketing cancer screening tests will start using the tests. The fact that it is making recommendations for “is a source of significant conflict” Are interested. “Based on the information currently available, ‘screening cannot be recommended,’ says London. “You’re asking people to spend a lot of money. Consumers need to be aware of what tests can and can’t do. can not.