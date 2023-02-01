Outbreak of Bacteria Associated with EzriCare Eye Drops: CDC

February 1, 2023 — Outbreaks of eye drop-related bacteria have killed one person and made at least 50 sick in 11 states, the CDC says. Some patients have been hospitalized and some are now permanently blind.

“Recent epidemiological and laboratory evidence indicates that these infections are associated with the use of Ezricare artificial tears,” the CDC said. statement.

People should stop using EzriCare artificial tears, the agency advises. Commercial products are available from retailers such as Walmart.

bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which usually causes blood or lung infections that are resistant to many antibiotics. Bacteria types exist in the environment and are commonly found in water and soil.

The disease occurred May 17-January 19, 2022 in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Based in New Jersey, EzriCare Special site The company explains that it has not received any related consumer complaints.

In a statement on its website dated Jan. 24, the company said, “We have not been contacted by any regulatory agency to provide EzriCare with the results or details of the ongoing investigation. We have not been asked to implement a recall.”

The CDC said its investigation is ongoing.