Afternoon and morning chemotherapy prolongs survival in women with lymphoma subtypes

The issuer: sauce: Kim DW and others JCI Insight2023;doi:10.1172/jci.insight.164767.

According to data published in JCI Insight, women with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma had significantly longer PFS and OS when they received chemotherapy in the afternoon. The researchers reported no statistical difference in survival outcomes for men who received chemotherapy between the two periods, they wrote.





Data obtained from Kim DW et al. JCI Insight. 2023; doi:10.1172/jci.insight.164767.



Background and methodology Physicians and researchers are increasingly interested in strategies to treat cancer according to biological rhythms. In this study, researchers investigated chronotherapy — Drug interventions delivered at specific times to optimize effectiveness With Minimal Adverse Events—Among Adults With DLBCL Receiving Chemotherapy. The researchers performed a chronotherapy analysis using two cohorts of patients with dichotomous chemotherapy schedules starting at 8:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. I received 4-6 treatments per session with an interval of . The researchers investigated how the timing of the R-CHOP regimen (rituximab + cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone) affected survival and drug resistance in survival cohorts (n = 210) and adverse event cohorts (n = 129). evaluated how it affects Patients had a median age of diagnosis of 61 years (range 27–77 years), and approximately half Stage III or IV DLBCL. Median follow-up was 40.7 months (interquartile range, 23.5–50.7 months). result The researchers reported significantly shorter PFS and OS for women who received chemotherapy primarily in the morning versus those who received it in the afternoon (HR for PFS = 0.35; 95% CI, 0.13-0.96; HR for OS = 0.14; 95% CI, 0.01–1.11). Researchers reduced dose intensity in women treated in the morning (cyclophosphamide 10%, P. = 0.002; doxorubicin 8%, P. = 0.002; rituximab 7%, P. = 0.003), mainly due to infections and neutropenia. Women treated in the morning had higher rates of infections (16.7% vs. 2.4%) and febrile neutropenia (20.8% vs. 9.8%) than those treated in the afternoon. . Overall, women who received chemotherapy in the afternoon were 12.5 times less likely to die than those who received chemotherapy in the morning (25% vs. 2%) and were more likely to have cancer recurrence after 60 months. was 2.8 times lower (37% vs. 13%). next step The researchers said they are developing a technique to estimate a patient’s circadian clock from their sleep patterns, allowing them to be placed on individualized treatment schedules. “We plan to test the conclusions of this study again in a large follow-up study fully controlling for confounding variables to see if chronochemotherapy has similar effects on other cancers.” Youngil Dr. Koh, M.Sc., M.D., An oncologist at Seoul National University Hospital said in a press release: References:

