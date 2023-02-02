Study helps explain severe graft-versus-host disease and potential solutions





Although the severity of immune-mediated enteric diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and inflammatory bowel disease, is known to be associated with alterations in the gut microbiota, such changes in the microbial community are known. What leads to confusion remains a mystery. Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine, the University of Michigan, and a collaborative research institute working with animal models of GVHD report today in the journal. immunity Alterations in the gut microbiota have been associated with increased intestinal oxygen levels following immune-mediated intestinal injury. Reduced severity of bowel disease. “We have a lot of data showing that the microbes change in many diseases, but we don’t know how that happens,” said the first author. Dr. Pavan ReddyBaylor Professor and Director Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer CenterHe was at the University of Michigan during the development of this project. “This study is one of the first, he said, to provide an explanation and potential solutions for the gut microbiota imbalance that exacerbates GVHD and other inflammatory bowel diseases.” GVHD is a potentially life-threatening complication of bone marrow transplantation. “Complications are hampering the use of this therapy, which has proven effective in treating many blood cancers and inherited blood disorders,” he said. “The idea is to understand what makes GVHD worse so we can effectively control it. doing.” Reddy and his colleagues found that the damage that immune cells inflict on intestinal cells prevents these cells from using enough oxygen to perform their normal functions. As a result, all the oxygen not used by the intestinal cells oozes into the intestine, changing the environment of the indigenous bacteria. “Most of the ‘good bacteria’ we have in our gut grow in an oxygen-poor environment. Oxygen is toxic to them. They’re called anaerobic (oxygen-free) bacteria,” he says. “When oxygen levels in the gut increase, these microbes tend to die off and oxygen-loving microbes tend to grow. provide an explanation.” Findings suggest that restoring a normal environment by lowering oxygen levels in the gut can help re-establish the balance of the microbial community and lead to the attenuation of GVHD. “Indeed, we found that lowering intestinal oxygen levels made a difference in the progression of GVHD in animal models,” said Reddy. “We found that iron chelators, commonly used drugs to reduce iron overload, alleviated the microbial imbalance and reduced the severity of GVHD.” Iron chelators have been used for many years to treat conditions where excess iron causes tissue damage, such as hemochromatosis. “We discovered that iron chelators also act as oxygen sinks,” says Reddy. “In our animal model, iron chelators removed iron from the gut, facilitating the restoration of an oxygen-poor environment that provides an opportunity for anaerobic bacteria to thrive. It has been reduced.” Next steps for the researchers include conducting studies to determine whether iron chelation can help control the severity of GVHD in patients undergoing bone marrow transplants. Another advantage of iron chelation is that it reduces or avoids the use of immunosuppressive drugs commonly used to control GVHD. Suppressing the immune system may allow him to control GVHD, but it may also favor life-threatening infections. “If iron chelation helps control the patient’s condition, it could be a new non-immunosuppressive approach to treat GVHD with seemingly few side effects,” he said. Other contributors to this work include Keisuke Seike, Anders Kiledal, Hideaki Fujiwara, Israel Henig, Marina Burgos da Silva, Marcel RM van den Brink, Robert Hein, Matthew Hoostal, Chen Liu, Katherine Oravecz-Wilson, Emma Lauder , Lu Li, and Yaping. Sun, Thomas M. Schmidt, Yatrik M. Shah, Robert R. Jenq, Gregory Dick. The author is affiliated with one or more of the following: Baylor College of Medicine, University of Michigan, Okayama University Hospital, Rambam Health Care Campus-Israel, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Yale University School of Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center. increase. This work was supported by US National Institutes of Health grants P01HL149633, HL152605, CA217156, R01CA148828, 4 R01CA245546 and R01DK095201. Further support was provided by National Cancer Institute award numbers R01-CA228358, R01-CA228308, P30 CA008748 MSK Cancer Center Support Grant/Core Grant, and P01-CA023766. National Heart, Lung, Blood Institute award numbers R01-HL123340 and R01-8 HL147584. The Tripartite Stem Cell Initiative and the NIH fund CA46592.

