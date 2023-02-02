Still good news for Colorado and modeling contemplation





Another good week for Colorado. All indicators of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to decline, as do those of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). And by my own very subjective observations, people in Colorado are behaving as if the COVID-19 pandemic has left the state. it’s not. Last week, there were still 185 Coloradans hospitalized, a significant number, not zero. By contrast, that figure was almost ten times higher than his year earlier. The evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommendations for vaccination against SARS-CoV-2. Last week, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biologics Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) met to consider one question.: Vaccine composition: Does the Commission recommend that the primary series and booster dose vaccine strain compositions used in the United States be harmonized into a single composition?.5)? The intention is to simplify the currently confusing vaccination landscape. This included the original series of 2 doses against the original strain followed by a booster and now includes a bivalent booster against the original strain and the Omicron variant. The committee vote was unanimous and positive for the questionThe FDA has also presented a process for selecting future strains to target for vaccines. This shift marks the routinization of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and reflects what may be the beginning of an epidemic era. This is another sign of that change. In March 2020, the Colorado School of Public Health joined the Colorado COVID-19 Modeling Group to track the pandemic in Colorado as a basis to support decision-making by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Governor’s Office. was established. The team came from the Colorado School of Public Health, the University of Colorado School of Medicine, the University of Colorado Denver and Boulder, and Colorado State University. A standard-type epidemic model (SEIR – S = susceptibility, E = exposure, I = infection, R = recovery) adjusted for Colorado was used. We used models to predict the course of the pandemic and explore the impact of policy measures such as mask mandates. Quantitative modeling of infectious diseases has a long history, dating back to at least the early 20th century. Early compartmental models that partitioned populations into susceptible, infected, and recovered were developed by Kermack and McKendrick and Reed and Frost. They have long been applied to influenza epidemics and more recently to emerging infections. The field of infectious disease modeling has evolved significantly, driven by the recent wave of emerging infectious diseases including SARS-CoV-2. Modeling capabilities are accelerated by a network of researchers. Midas, and by increasing computing power. Again, George Box’s quote is still relevant. “All models are wrong, but some are useful.” It was helpful. Modeling efforts were halted following his COVID-19 decline in Colorado. This is encouraging news. prompted by the positive reviews of chemistryjust finished Escape from model land Erica ThompsonThe message is transmitted from the title. Modelers create artefacts that have little to do with the ‘real world’. This is not news to us, residents of “Modelland”. Modelers of all kinds may find the theme of this book obvious. It reminded me that there is a feedback loop between “model land” and reality. Model findings influence decision-making, and the model is readjusted to changes resulting from the model’s output. Also, models are not worthless. Model authors should be aware of how the model presents the world. How the model characterizes the population. And how findings in different directions influence decision-making. For me, the chapter on modeling financial markets was both informative and discouraging. This book may be of interest to non-modelers looking for a general but unique overview of modeling. And there is temporary good news. Rep. George Santos has postponed appointments to House committee positions, including appointments to the House’s Science, Space, and Technology Committee. Get vaccinated and stay healthy.

Jonathan Samet, MD, MS

Dean of Colorado School of Public Health





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coloradosph.cuanschutz.edu/news-and-events/newsroom/deans-notes/public-health-main-site-news/covid-19-more-still-good-news-for-colorado-and-modeling-musings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos