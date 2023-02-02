Whether it’s coffee, tea, or energy drinks, many people are looking for caffeine to kick-start their day. Stimulants help people feel more alert and more focused during waking hours. But how does caffeine affect sleep?

According to a 2013 study Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine (opens in new tab)However, moderate consumption can increase the time it takes to fall asleep and negatively affect sleep quality.

but why? Below, we’ll take a closer look at how caffeine interacts with the brain and its effects on sleep.

What effect does caffeine have on the brain?

of Dr. Peter Polo (opens in new tab)An expert in sleep medicine in New Jersey, Dr. Caffeine is the most widely used stimulant in the world, and “the effects on the brain can affect mood, memory, wakefulness, and sleep. ‘” he told Live Science.

Dr. Peter Polo

Caffeine speeds up messages between the brain and body. “Because of their stimulant properties, many people use caffeinated beverages to help them start the day off right and stay alert.” Lori Readley (opens in new tab), founder and president of Valley Sleep Center in Arizona. “The jolt provided by caffeine doesn’t replace sleep, but it does provide a temporary boost during the day,” she told Live Science.

This effect may be in the way caffeine interacts with adenosine, a chemical that promotes drowsiness.According to a 2017 review in the journal medical plant (opens in new tab)caffeine binds to adenosine receptors in the brain and blocks them.

However, long-term use of caffeine can cause your body to avoid it. According to a 2022 review, animal studies show that the brain makes more adenosine receptors in response to chronic caffeine consumption. Journal of Sleep Research (opens in new tab)The extent to which this applies to humans is unknown, but it may explain why people who drink caffeine regularly often need higher amounts to replicate the same stimulating effects.

Caffeine also triggers the release of stimulating neurotransmitters. “When caffeine blocks adenosine, it increases the brain’s response to dopamine, the hormone that makes you feel satisfied and motivated,” says Poros. “It also causes the brain to produce adrenaline, causing that exhilaration.”

How does caffeine affect sleep?

People’s sleep patterns vary depending on their body type, health and age, but everyone circadian rhythmwhich means it is wired to react to the rising and setting of the sun.

However, caffeine can disrupt this natural sleep-wake cycle and affect sleep.

According to a 2022 review of Journal of Sleep Research (opens in new tab)adenosine levels are usually higher at night, making you sleepy at bedtime.

Caffeine also interferes with sleep-inducing hormones. “Caffeine consumption during the day reduces levels of the main metabolite of melatonin, the sleep-promoting hormone, at night, which he says is one of the causes of disrupted sleep,” Polos said. said.

Caffeine’s effects on sleep can linger long after you take your last sip of coffee. Once in the body, caffeine lasts for several hours and it takes about 6 hours for half of caffeine’s effects to be eliminated. 2013 study Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine (opens in new tab) People were divided into three groups and consumed caffeine six hours before bedtime, three hours before bedtime, or just before bedtime. Even those who stopped drinking caffeine six hours before her bedtime reduced her sleep by one hour.

“It takes time for caffeine to leave the body, so I recommend not consuming caffeine before bed or even after dinner. Time can also roll over,” says Leadley.

However, caffeine not only affects the length of sleep, it also reduces the quality of sleep. “Studies show that caffeine reduces slow-wave sleep, a stage of deep, restful sleep that leaves you feeling refreshed and alert in the morning,” says Poros. .

However, how a person responds to caffeine is influenced by factors such as age, metabolism, and genetics. 1 review published in the journal 2017 sleep medicine reviews (opens in new tab) Although it has been suggested that people become more sensitive to the stimulant properties of caffeine as they age, differences in people of the same age may be related to genetic differences in adenosine release.

Tolerance is also a factor. “People who consume less caffeine are more sensitive to the side effects and may delay falling asleep,” says Poros. You may not face the same problem.”