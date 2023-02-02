Health
Establishment of a rapid and accurate SARS-CoV-2 antigen detection kit that can identify Omicron mutants
In a recent study published in vaccinationresearchers have developed an antigen detection kit to identify omicron variants (VOCs) of concern in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).
Background
Continued emergence of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine threatens efficacy of Vaccines and therapeutics aimed at mitigating COVID-19. Early diagnosis of COVID-19 and prompt treatment of affected individuals could help reduce the global burden of COVID-19. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), a rapid antigen test can help her diagnose COVID-19. Colloidal gold immunochromatography reportedly enables the detection of Omicron subvariants in a simple and cost-effective manner.
About research
In this study, researchers developed an antigen recognition kit based on colloidal gold immunochromatographic assay (CGIA) to detect omicron subvariants.
BALB/c mouse animals treated with beta-propiolactone were vaccinated with Omicron’s nucleocapsid protein. After fusing immune cells with myeloma cells, the team performed his ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) to screen for cells capable of producing monoclonal antibodies. An antigen detection kit was developed based on the CGIA assay, and anti-interference properties, specificity, and sensitivity were assessed by stimulation of positive specimens.
The nucleocapsid protein was considered a target antigen molecule for vaccination of mouse animals, and the team used a hybridoma cell screening method to prepare highly stable and sensitive monoclonal antibodies. They prepared immunochromatographic assay test strips and monoclonal antibodies were successfully paired to assemble the test strips.
The lowest concentration required to obtain a positive report was considered the lowest detection limit of test kit sensitivity.The concentration of inactivated SARS-CoV-2 cultures was determined using several methods nucleic acid Identity reagentA clinical scenario for COVID-19 patients was simulated by obtaining nasal swab specimens of healthy individuals and incorporating a dilute solution of inactivated SARS-CoV-2.
Highly sensitive antibody pairs were selected, including antibodies capable of discriminating ancestral strains, Beta VOC, Delts VOC, and Omicron VOC strains, and antibodies lacking the ability to detect Omicron subvariants. Antibodies were incorporated into test strips to create one card with two lines for detection.
An antibody that could not discriminate Omicron subvariants was designated as T1, and an antibody capable of detecting Omicron subvariants was designated as T2. Subvariants of Omicron were identified based on the findings of the detection line. In addition, we performed anti-interference colloidal gold strip identification utilizing 25.0 interferents such as interferon-alpha, pure mucin, peramivir, oseltamivir, fluticasone and lopinavir.
Regarding the minimum acceptable limit of detection, the team selected 3 SARS-CoV-2 cultures and diluted the SARS-CoV-2 titer to a concentration of 500.0 TCID.50 (50.0% tissue culture infectious dose)/mL, 31 TCID50/mL, 63 TCIDs50/mL, 125.0 TCID50/mL, 250.0 TCID50/mL, and 500.0 TCID50/mL is for initial identification. All dilutions were repeated 20.0 times or more. The stability of colloidal gold dipsticks was evaluated.
Oral, throat swab, and nasal swab samples were obtained from over 90 individuals infected with the novel CoV coronavirus (COVID-19 cases within 1 week of testing positive for the novel CoV) in Chengdu. Nasal swab samples were strip-tested, and buccal and pharyngeal swab samples were tested with a novel CoV (2019-nCoV) nucleic acid identification kit based on fluorescence readout of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) analysis.
result
Sensitivity of antigen detection kit could achieve 63.0 TCID50/mL with several SARS-CoV-2 variants properly incorporated. No cross-reactivity with commonly observed pulmonary pathogens was observed. Test sensitivity remained unchanged under various concentrations and interferences, indicating good stability and specificity of the antigen detection kit.
Matching antibody pairs resulted in detection of omicron subvariants by antibodies, of which the sixth antibody pair showed the highest sensitivity, with a limit of detection of 1.0:2.0 × 10.7The limit of detection for Omicron subvariant cultures was 1.0:2.0 × 10FiveOf note, the sensitivity of colloidal gold identification cards has reached levels similar to nucleic acid detection reagent tests. The findings showed that the antigen recognition kit meets the requirements for clinical use.
No false positive results were obtained for the two lines of detection for the mixed Omicron subvariants. The findings showed that 48 viral organisms and other pathogenic organisms did not interact with the kit’s detection ability, with no reported false negatives.
The minimum detection limit of the colloidal gold kit for various virus strains was 63.0 TCID50/mL indicates good uptake of samples of different SARS-CoV-2 strains. In addition, the detection of SARS-CoV-2 diluted cultures demonstrated that extending the storage period to over 1.0 years did not change the color of the test line and the quality control line of all test strips, demonstrating real-time stability. is shown.
Conclusion
Overall, the results of this study highlight the details of designing a simple, sensitive, specific, rapid and accurate antigen detection kit based on CGIA technology that can distinguish between novel coronavirus infections and omicron subvariants. bottom.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230202/Establishment-of-a-rapid-and-accurate-SARS-CoV-2-antigen-detection-kit-able-to-identify-Omicron-mutants.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Establishment of a rapid and accurate SARS-CoV-2 antigen detection kit that can identify Omicron mutants
- Boris Johnson stages clash with No 10 over sending fighter jets to Ukraine
- The Jewish football coach helped chip away at the merit of Harvard’s elite social status
- How does caffeine affect sleep?
- Zara Larsson wore a Burzum dress to an award show, which was a bad idea
- Still good news for Colorado and modeling contemplation
- Antidepressants have little effect and are ‘dull’ for chronic pain
- UMass Amherst Athletics
- Study helps explain severe graft-versus-host disease and potential solutions
- H&M’s Metaverse Collection Encompasses Physical and Digital Apparel – Ledger Insights
- Human brain ‘organoids’ transplanted into rats pay attention to light and patterns
- ‘I’m asking questions’: Sciutto pushes back at GOP lawmaker over debt ceiling