Establishment of a rapid and accurate SARS-CoV-2 antigen detection kit that can identify Omicron mutants

In a recent study published in vaccinationresearchers have developed an antigen detection kit to identify omicron variants (VOCs) of concern in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

Background

Continued emergence of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine threatens efficacy of Vaccines and therapeutics aimed at mitigating COVID-19. Early diagnosis of COVID-19 and prompt treatment of affected individuals could help reduce the global burden of COVID-19. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), a rapid antigen test can help her diagnose COVID-19. Colloidal gold immunochromatography reportedly enables the detection of Omicron subvariants in a simple and cost-effective manner.

About research

In this study, researchers developed an antigen recognition kit based on colloidal gold immunochromatographic assay (CGIA) to detect omicron subvariants.

BALB/c mouse animals treated with beta-propiolactone were vaccinated with Omicron’s nucleocapsid protein. After fusing immune cells with myeloma cells, the team performed his ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) to screen for cells capable of producing monoclonal antibodies. An antigen detection kit was developed based on the CGIA assay, and anti-interference properties, specificity, and sensitivity were assessed by stimulation of positive specimens.

The nucleocapsid protein was considered a target antigen molecule for vaccination of mouse animals, and the team used a hybridoma cell screening method to prepare highly stable and sensitive monoclonal antibodies. They prepared immunochromatographic assay test strips and monoclonal antibodies were successfully paired to assemble the test strips.

The lowest concentration required to obtain a positive report was considered the lowest detection limit of test kit sensitivity.The concentration of inactivated SARS-CoV-2 cultures was determined using several methods nucleic acid Identity reagentA clinical scenario for COVID-19 patients was simulated by obtaining nasal swab specimens of healthy individuals and incorporating a dilute solution of inactivated SARS-CoV-2.

Highly sensitive antibody pairs were selected, including antibodies capable of discriminating ancestral strains, Beta VOC, Delts VOC, and Omicron VOC strains, and antibodies lacking the ability to detect Omicron subvariants. Antibodies were incorporated into test strips to create one card with two lines for detection.

An antibody that could not discriminate Omicron subvariants was designated as T1, and an antibody capable of detecting Omicron subvariants was designated as T2. Subvariants of Omicron were identified based on the findings of the detection line. In addition, we performed anti-interference colloidal gold strip identification utilizing 25.0 interferents such as interferon-alpha, pure mucin, peramivir, oseltamivir, fluticasone and lopinavir.

Regarding the minimum acceptable limit of detection, the team selected 3 SARS-CoV-2 cultures and diluted the SARS-CoV-2 titer to a concentration of 500.0 TCID. 50 (50.0% tissue culture infectious dose)/mL, 31 TCID 50 /mL, 63 TCIDs 50 /mL, 125.0 TCID 50 /mL, 250.0 TCID 50 /mL, and 500.0 TCID 50 /mL is for initial identification. All dilutions were repeated 20.0 times or more. The stability of colloidal gold dipsticks was evaluated.

Oral, throat swab, and nasal swab samples were obtained from over 90 individuals infected with the novel CoV coronavirus (COVID-19 cases within 1 week of testing positive for the novel CoV) in Chengdu. Nasal swab samples were strip-tested, and buccal and pharyngeal swab samples were tested with a novel CoV (2019-nCoV) nucleic acid identification kit based on fluorescence readout of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) analysis.

result

Sensitivity of antigen detection kit could achieve 63.0 TCID 50 /mL with several SARS-CoV-2 variants properly incorporated. No cross-reactivity with commonly observed pulmonary pathogens was observed. Test sensitivity remained unchanged under various concentrations and interferences, indicating good stability and specificity of the antigen detection kit.

Matching antibody pairs resulted in detection of omicron subvariants by antibodies, of which the sixth antibody pair showed the highest sensitivity, with a limit of detection of 1.0:2.0 × 10.7The limit of detection for Omicron subvariant cultures was 1.0:2.0 × 10FiveOf note, the sensitivity of colloidal gold identification cards has reached levels similar to nucleic acid detection reagent tests. The findings showed that the antigen recognition kit meets the requirements for clinical use.

No false positive results were obtained for the two lines of detection for the mixed Omicron subvariants. The findings showed that 48 viral organisms and other pathogenic organisms did not interact with the kit’s detection ability, with no reported false negatives.

The minimum detection limit of the colloidal gold kit for various virus strains was 63.0 TCID 50 /mL indicates good uptake of samples of different SARS-CoV-2 strains. In addition, the detection of SARS-CoV-2 diluted cultures demonstrated that extending the storage period to over 1.0 years did not change the color of the test line and the quality control line of all test strips, demonstrating real-time stability. is shown.

Conclusion

Overall, the results of this study highlight the details of designing a simple, sensitive, specific, rapid and accurate antigen detection kit based on CGIA technology that can distinguish between novel coronavirus infections and omicron subvariants. bottom.