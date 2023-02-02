pregnancy, menopause, risk factors, etc.











Helio and Cardiology Today We've compiled a list of recent updates on women's heart health. Update includes lectures given by Cardiology Today editorial committee Nanette K. Wenger, MD, MACC, MACP, FAHA, FASPC, on gaps in knowledge and care delivery for women with CVD. How certain contraceptives increase the risk of thrombotic events in obese women; gender-specific considerations for women with angina; and more.





Helio and Cardiology Today has created a list of recent updates on women’s heart health.

Premature menopause associated with heart failure and atrial fibrillation risk Women with a history of premature menopause, defined as menopause before age 40 years, were more likely to develop HF or atrial fibrillation at 9 years of follow-up compared with women without premature menopause. shown in the data. read more Wenger: The ‘Cultural Change’ Necessary in Presenting Female and Male CV Study Data Widespread gaps in knowledge and care delivery persist, according to the speakers, and urgent attention needs to be paid to reduce gender-based disparities and achieve equity in cardiovascular care and outcomes. read more Certain birth control pills may increase risk of thrombotic events in obese women Use of combined oral contraceptives in obese women may increase the risk of CV in the form of venous and arterial thromboembolism, researchers report. read more Women are more likely than men to have adverse events after atrial fibrillation ablation Among patients undergoing catheter ablation for atrial fibrillation, women were more likely than men to require 1 or more days of hospitalization, leading to major adverse events and reduced quality of life had. read more Assessment of CVD risk when considering hormone therapy for menopausal symptoms Menopausal hormone therapy can help alleviate severe vasomotor symptoms, but cardiologists should assess cardiovascular risk and consider several other factors when evaluating these patients. read more More steps improve CV risk factors, but effects vary by gender Two-year steps recorded by smartphone were associated with positive changes in CVD risk factors, but differed between men and women. American Heart Association Journal. read more Postpartum hypertension may be missed due to limited postpartum follow-up Data from a large safety net hospital show that 1 in 10 patients develop de novo postpartum hypertension within the first year after delivery, nearly half of which are due to hospitalization in labor. read more Account for gender differences in images of women with angina Gender-specific differences in the performance of noninvasive tests for ischemic heart disease call for gender-based diagnostic workup with a multidisciplinary approach to better understand chest pain symptoms in women. read more ‘Treatment bias’ continues to be a worrying trend in young women with myocardial infarction Mortality from CAD has declined dramatically across the United States over the past 40 years due to rapid advances in prevention and treatment strategies, but data show young women have not benefited from this trend. . read more Mammary artery calcification from mammograms may predict cardiovascular risk in women Mammary artery calcification measured during mammography is a readily available surrogate marker for atherosclerotic CVD and may predict asymptomatic CAD and microvascular disease. read more

