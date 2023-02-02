When does menopause start? – Forbes Health





Menopause officially occurs when the ovaries stop producing hormones, usually leading to the absence of menstruation for a year. Once an individual has officially entered menopause, menstruation ceases and she is unable to conceive. Many physiological, behavioral, and psychosocial changes can occur when hormones such as estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone begin to decline, explains Emily Anderson, a Minnesota-based gerontology clinical nurse. This transition, known as perimenopause, is usually characterized by “urogenital changes such as vaginal dryness and urinary incontinence, decreased bone density, vasomotor changes such as hot flashes and night sweats, cognitive decline, Increased risk of ischemic heart disease”. Peri-menopause and menopause: what’s the difference? Think of the years before menopause as a transitional period during which a person may experience some changes in their body. around menopause Duration is 4 to 8 years. Peri-menopause generally begins with a change in the length of a person’s menstrual periods, ending after 12 months when he has no menstruation, marking the onset of menopause. “During this period, the ovaries begin to produce less hormones, which can result in irregular menstrual cycles and symptoms of low estrogen,” explains Anderson. Peri-menopause and menopause can cause similar symptoms, but the presence of menstrual periods in peri-menopause, albeit late, is the main difference between them. Fertility and conception are still possible because sexuality is still present,” says Anderson. you won’t be able to.” Peri-menopause and menopause: what’s the difference? Premature menopause is menopause that occurs between the ages of 40 and 45. About 5% of people go through premature menopause naturally. There are also a number of factors that premature menopause, such as smoking and certain medications and treatments (such as pore removal). ovary. With premature menopause, “the menstrual cycle ends prematurely because of ovarian or follicle dysfunction,” says Anderson. Factors that contribute to premature menopause include: Certain autoimmune diseases, such as thyroid disease and rheumatoid arthritis

Certain genetic disorders, such as Turner syndrome

chronic fatigue syndrome

Surgery to remove the ovaries

chemotherapy or pelvic radiation

smoking

Family history of early menopause While peri-menopause can be a way for the body to prepare for menopause, early menopause is when menopause begins before the average onset age.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/health/family/average-menopause-age/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos