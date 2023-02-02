Health
Long-term COVID trajectory in the Scottish general population
recently research plaza* preprint paper under review nature portfolioresearchers have published the findings of the Long Coronavirus Disease (COVID) in the Scottish Study (Long CISS) conducted nationally among the Scottish general population.
Background
Most studies document long-term COVID prevalence at a single time point. In addition, studies are measuring outcomes in hospitalized elderly patients with specific problems (e.g., mental health) rather than in the general population. Also, there was no control group for comparison.
In addition, studies investigating long COVID temporal changes are lacking. In some cases, the condition may be stable, but data suggest that most cases progress to relapses or worsening.In some cases, the patient recovers from her COVID long .
Nonetheless, a better understanding of the scale and natural history of COVID-1 is urgently needed to provide care and support to the ever-increasing number of patients.
About research
In the current study, researchers evaluated Long-CISS using a series of questionnaires completed by enrolled participants 6, 12, and 18 months after the first positive reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). We investigated the natural history of long-COVID in a cohort. ) test.
The Long-CISS study will begin in May 2021 and will retrospectively and prospectively enroll eligible participants. First, researchers used the Scottish National Health Service (NHS) notification platform to identify eligible adults (ages 16 and over). We then invited those who had a positive RT-PCR test (since April 2020) with an automated text her message.
Inclusion criteria also required people to complete a 6-month follow-up questionnaire and another questionnaire. They then enrolled a comparison group containing individuals who tested negative for COVID-19 and matched quintiles of age, sex, and deprivation.
Recruited participants self-reported their recovery status (either fully or partially recovered or not recovered) after COVID-19 diagnosis and demonstrated the prevalence of 26 symptoms. In addition, they provided information on pre-existing comorbidities and quality of life (QoL). The team calculated his median EQ-5D score for the two study groups at 6 and 12 months.
Finally, the researchers used McNemar’s test to compare the prevalence changes of the 26. COVID-19 symptoms between two research groups. They ran separate binary His logistic regression models for the presence of each symptom at 12 months and repeated them at 18 months.
Investigation result
Of the 80,332 individuals diagnosed with symptomatic COVID-19 by RT-PCR, 12,947 and 4,196 completed the questionnaire at 6 and 12 months and 6 and 18 months of follow-up, respectively . The control group had 11,026 and 1,711 people who responded to the questionnaire at 6 and 12 months and 6 and 18 months of follow-up, respectively.
Regarding recovery status, 41% of the study cohort self-reported full recovery at 6 and 12 months follow-up, while 35% reported no recovery, of which 12% showed improvement. another 12% reported worsening. Twelve percent whose condition deteriorated between 6 and 12 months had depression before contracting COVID-19. Similar patterns were evident at 6- and 18-month follow-ups.
Thankfully, symptoms like smell, taste changes, or brain fog disappeared over time. reported dry cough, productive cough, and hearing impairment during the 18-month follow-up, which did not resolve spontaneously. Different symptoms therefore drove these different recovery trajectories. In particular, studies suggest that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 directly enters the ear via the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. In addition, it causes persistent hearing loss.
The study results also revealed that people with symptomatic COVID-19 showed reduced EQ-5D scores compared to controls. The median EQ-5D score decreased from 75 to 74 between 6 and 12 months of follow-up. It also decreased from 80 to 77 among controls.
More than 6 months after symptomatic COVID-19, people reported little recovery or change in symptoms. However, 70.7% of people in the study group had at least one persistent symptom, such as fatigue or dyspnea, lasting through his 12 months. The prevalence of these symptoms is also high among people in comparison groups, further underscoring the importance of having a control group.
Conclusion
In summary, COVID in the long run often appeared to be a stable state, with many self-reporting improvements and worsening. However, potential confounding could not explain the findings of delayed cough and hearing impairment 12 months after infection. The reason must be investigated.
*Important Notices
Research Square publishes non-peer-reviewed, preliminary scientific reports that should not be considered definitive, to guide clinical practice/health-related actions, or to be treated as established information. not.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230202/The-trajectory-of-long-COVID-in-the-general-population-of-Scotland.aspx
