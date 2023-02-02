Cancer screening no longer stubborn





Another day, another cancer screening. Many men avoid regular checkups because they fear being diagnosed with cancer. To be honest, if I didn’t have the common symptoms of colorectal cancer like blood in my stool, changes in bowel movements, and unusual fatigue, I would have ignored them myself, so did I. My wife encouraged me to get screened, which ultimately saved my life. I recently made an appointment with a dermatologist to see if I had skin cancer on my body. The last surgery she had had to go to the second layer of skin to ensure a clear margin. Endless sunbathing is playing against me today. I also had a colonoscopy a few months ago as a follow-up after surviving stage 3B colorectal cancer almost five years ago. I have no new polyps and a recent follow-up scan continues to show that I am cancer-free. I’m here. I will be transitioning to his 5-year surveillance plan for colorectal cancer in a few months. The proper age for colon cancer screening today is 45, but I didn’t get a routine colon cancer screening until I was 50. The precancerous polyp eventually developed into a 10-centimeter tumor that had to be surgically removed along with three cancerous lymph nodes. Had I been screened earlier, I might not have had to endure the chemotherapy I had to survive. Colonoscopies aren’t fun for everyone, but I’ve learned that a few days of discomfort can set you free from years of life-saving treatment. My father had prostate cancer in his early 60s, so I check his PSA every year to screen for prostate cancer. A recent follow-up scan for colorectal cancer also showed a normal-shaped prostate with a low and normal PSA. I’m over 50 and have a family history, so I try to check it every year. In my early twenties, I had an undescended testicle surgically removed to prevent the development of testicular cancer. I thought I was just born a “universal” until my doctor told me about my risk of developing this type of cancer during a routine checkup. Testicular cancer is a fairly common type of early-onset cancer in men between the ages of 15 and 35. A simple monthly self-examination or regular checkups are the best ways to detect testicular cancer. Many men seek medical attention when they have a serious medical condition, but this can be a major failure for men to get proper cancer screening. Beating one type of cancer does not mean that you will not be diagnosed with another type of cancer. Keeping up with regular health checks is essential. For cancer updates, research and education news, don’t forget SUBSCRIBE TO THE CURE® NEWSLETTER HERE.

