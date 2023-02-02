Association between COVID-19 vaccine boosters and chronic spontaneous urticaria





Confirmed association with new onset Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) Recent data suggest cases and booster doses of mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 (Moderna).1 A Swiss study was conducted to test the previously observed association. modern vaccine This is mainly due to the fact that mRNA-based vaccines are most widely used in Switzerland. The study authors noted that there were many CSU cases after the booster that led to this study, some with recurrent wheals, angioedema, or both for more than 6 weeks. The study was authored by Olivier Duperrex, MD, MSc, Center for Primary Care and Public Health, Lausanne, Switzerland. “To assess whether a temporal association exists between the COVID-19 vaccine and new-onset CSU, vaccine-related We compared the incidence of CSU,” wrote Duperrex and colleagues. Investigators recruited eligible patients for the study through Lausanne University Hospital with the help of 16 local allergists. Study participants were provided with an online survey link from April to August 2022. Researchers will collect data on the number of initial booster doses administered to the CSU-Swiss patient population (n = 3,278,808) and the CSU-Vaud patient population (n = 298,813) from December 2021 to August 2022 Did. The research team wrote that they first evaluated what the crude incidence risk ratio for CSU in 100,000 patients would be if the initial dose was followed. The team then estimated the relative risk of CSU after patients received both mRNA vaccine boosters. The team’s study included a total of 80 participants in the CSU-Vaud cohort, with 70% of the population being female. The CSU-Swiss Cohort included 782 participants, with a total of 58% women. The researchers noted that 90% of the CSU-Vaud group and 81% of the CSU-Swiss group reported CSU after booster. They added that the relative risk of developing CSU after the Moderna booster was 16.1 (10.8 – 24.0) in the CSU-Swiss group and 20.8 (95% CI, 6.5 – 66.0) in the CSU-Vaud group. “The results of this cohort study primarily suggest an association between booster doses of the Moderna vaccine and new-onset CSU,” they wrote. In addition, there is a selection bias for CSU patients in relation to the COVID-19 vaccine.Apart from the COVID-19 vaccine, baseline data on the incidence of CSU in the general population are not available in Switzerland.” The team also noted the association of Omicron variant waves as a possible confounding factor, although only 31% of the CSU-Vaud group reported Omicron infection. The researchers also believe the data should not discourage vaccination, but added that eligibility and dosing guidelines may need to be addressed. Duperrex O, Tomasini F, Muller YD. Incidence of chronic spontaneous urticaria following receipt of COVID-19 vaccine booster in Switzerland. JAMA net opened. 2023;6(2):e2254298. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.54298.

