Health
Should drugs or surgery be used to help obese children lose weight?
(WXYZ) — Childhood obesity is increasing at an alarming rate. Nearly 20% of her children aged 2 to 19 are obese, and about 6% are severely obese, according to a 2021 CDC report.
In response, the American Academy of Pediatrics has published updated guidelines for the treatment of childhood obesity.
This is a far-reaching update, but one aspect has generated controversy. Medication and permanent weight loss surgery for middle school children.
Oakland County native Maeve Everett’s weight loss journey has made her a Tik Tok star.
“Today I posted one video on Tik Tok, less than a year later, and it blew up overnight,” Everett said.
25 million likes!
“What inspired you to start this journey?” I asked.
“I think it’s just the motivation to get healthy and actually feel better about yourself,” she said.
Maeve says she’s struggled with her weight for as long as she can remember. It was during the COVID-19 lockdown that she focused on eating better and moving more.
“What’s important to your health is the food you put into your body. As long as you exercise, you can’t overexercise with a bad diet,” she said.
About 15 million American children are obese, according to the CDC. In response, the American Academy of Pediatrics released his first new guidelines in over a decade.
Dr. Zeena Al-Rufaie is a pediatrician and bariatrics specialist at Shelby Pediatrics in Shelby Township. She says her guidelines focus mostly on lifestyle management, but when that doesn’t work, she suggests the use of medication and pediatric weight loss surgery for children as young as middle school.
She said she commonly had type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or cardiovascular disease.
“We want to work with the family early on and make a greater effort to prevent something like this from happening,” Al-Rufayeh said.
However, the use of drugs and permanent surgery in children has caused sharp reactions. Some say the guideline is “barking the wrong tree”. Others wrote, “These recommendations have set me on fire….I worry that the new focus will lead to eating disorders.”
Dr. Jaime Taylor is the Director of Adolescent Medicine at Beaumont Children’s. She has seen unhealthy “ideal weight” patients and healthy patients with larger bodies. increase.
“Young people, especially those aged 12 to 13, haven’t completed the puberty process,” Taylor said.
She said weight-loss surgery could change the way children get the nutrients they need to grow, and using drugs for weight loss is a long-term commitment. There are thorny ethical issues that must be sorted by patient, provider, and guardian, according to.
“Ultimately, it is the parents who have the legal authority to authorize this type of invasive procedure,” Brummett said.
All medical professionals featured in this article primarily believe that using drugs or surgery for weight loss is only to offset the long-term negative complications of obesity.
They say lifestyle choices like Maeve’s are always the first step in weight management.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wxyz.com/news/should-medicine-or-surgery-be-used-to-help-obese-children-lose-weight
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Should drugs or surgery be used to help obese children lose weight?
- ‘What’s with this guy?’ Boris Johnson urges GOP to ignore Tucker Carlson on Russia
- Late peak pushes OSU past Tech
- Association between COVID-19 vaccine boosters and chronic spontaneous urticaria
- Cancer screening no longer stubborn
- Long-term COVID trajectory in the Scottish general population
- Pacelli Co-op Hockey dominates in victory over Chequamegon
- Covid Booster and Omicron: Who Should Be Shot Now?
- What is the incidence of COVID-19-related febrile seizures in children?
- Using AI to predict lung cancer recurrence | Newsroom
- Purdue Football: National Signing Day – High School/Junior College
- When does menopause start? – Forbes Health