Effects of Age and Gender on the Body Clock: Research | Health





The circadian clock that governs many physiological process Your sleep-wake cycle, hormone production, metabolism, etc. are highly coordinated clocks synchronized to the 24-hour cycle of the Earth’s rotation. In a recent study, Felix Naef of EPFL uncovered the structure of tissue-specific gene expression rhythms in humans, revealing how the circadian clock is influenced by gender and age. In model organisms, molecular rhythms are typically studied using time-stamped measurements. However, such data are not generally available in humans. Also read: High-fat diet disrupts body clock, leading to overeating, obesity: study To get around this, the researchers used existing measurements from a large cohort of postmortem donors, combined with a new computer algorithm designed to assign. internal clock time To about 1000 donors. “Interestingly, the data science algorithms we developed turned out to be similar to the well-studied models of magnetic systems in statistical physics,” says Felix Naef. Using this innovative approach, the researcher obtained a comprehensive and precise whole-organism view of his 24-hour gene expression rhythms in 46 human tissues. In this study, Properties of the core clock mechanism It is stored throughout the body and does not change significantly with gender or age. On the other hand, the analysis revealed extensive programs of gene expression rhythms across key metabolic compartments, stress response pathways and immune function, and these programs peaked twice daily in his. Indeed, emerging systemic tissues of circadian timing occur as morning and evening waves of rhythmic gene expression, with adrenal timing peaking first, while brain regions are much lower compared to metabolic tissues. It shows that it showed rhythm. Separating donors by sex and age revealed a previously unknown richness of sex- and age-specific gene expression rhythms spanning across biological functions. Strikingly, gene expression rhythms were sex-dimorphic (different in males and females), being more persistent in females, whereas rhythmic programs generally decreased with age throughout the body. Gender dimorphic rhythms, which refer to differences between males and females, were particularly prominent in hepatic “xenobiotic detoxification,” the process by which the liver breaks down toxic substances. Additionally, the study found that the rhythm of gene expression decreases in the arteries of the heart as people age. This may explain why older people are more susceptible to heart disease. It may be useful in the field of physics. This study provides new insights into the complex interplay between body clocks, gender and age. Understanding these rhythms may lead to new ways of diagnosing and treating medical conditions such as sleep disorders and metabolic disorders. This article is published from the news agency’s feed with no text changes. Only changed the heading.

