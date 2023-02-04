These cutting-edge technologies have revolutionized cancer treatment in India





cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and its incidence has increased in recent years, with lifestyle changes being an important factor. The burden of cancer is also increasing in India and new technologies are being developed to improve the diagnosis, treatment and management of cancer patients.

Some of the cutting-edge technologies that have helped change the cancer scenario in India: Precision Medicine/Oncology Precision medicine uses genomic information to personalize process for cancer Patience. Physicians can choose the most effective treatments for their patients based on the tumor’s genetic profile. This approach has improved diagnostic accuracy and therapeutic efficacy. robotic surgery It is a minimally invasive surgical technique that uses a robot to perform complex procedures. It is used in cancer surgery to more precisely resect tumors and minimize the risk of damage to surrounding tissue.The da Vinci Surgical System is widely used in India to perform specialized cancer surgeries surgery. Image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) IGRT is a type of radiation therapy that uses imaging techniques to precisely identify and treat cancerous tissue. This allows higher doses of radiation to reach the tumor while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. proton therapy Investments in cancer care must be prioritized to ensure that all patients have access to these advanced technologies. (Source: Freepik) Proton therapy is another type of radiation therapy that uses high-energy proton beams to destroy cancer cells. This technique is especially useful for treating tumors in sensitive areas of the body such as the brain, eyes, and brain. spinal cord, conventional radiotherapy can cause serious side effects. It also has value in childhood cancer by preventing long-term side effects. liquid biopsy liquid biopsy is a noninvasive diagnostic test that analyzes a patient’s blood or other body fluids to detect cancer cells or markers. It helps detect cancer in its early stages, monitor disease progression, and guide treatment decisions. Artificial intelligence (AI) AI It is used in cancer treatment to improve diagnosis, treatment planning, and prognosis. For example, AI algorithms can analyze medical images to identify cancerous tissue or predict response to different treatments. radiomix Focused on AI-powered healthcare, Radiomics helps extract minable data from medical images, with the goal of providing precision medicine, diagnostic, prognostic, and clinical decision support. has been applied in oncology to improve Theranostics It is a therapeutic strategy that combines therapy and diagnosis and is useful for targeted drug delivery. Its uses are: prostate cancerneuroendocrine cancer, etc. These cutting-edge technologies have ushered in a new era of hope for cancer patients in India. They have improved diagnostic accuracy, increased treatment efficacy, and reduced treatment side effects. Investments in cancer care should be prioritized to ensure that these advances are accessible to patients of all ages. (The author is Senior Director of Medicine – Oncology and Hematology-Oncology at Fortis Hospitals, Bangalore) 📣 Follow us for lifestyle news Instagram | | twitter | | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

