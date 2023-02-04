What you need to know about brain swelling after a stroke





Cerebral edema, also known as brain swelling, is a serious condition that can occur after a stroke. Keith KohoutMD, in MercyOne Ruan Neurology Care Here’s everything you need to know about brain swelling after a stroke. What is cerebral edema or brain swelling? Cerebral edema is the body’s response to damaged or dead brain cells due to lack of oxygen and blood supply. Stroke blocks the brain’s access to blood and oxygen supply. Swelling is a reaction to injury, such as ankle swelling after an injury. What are the symptoms of brain swelling? Symptoms of cerebral edema may resemble those of a stroke. These include: headache

nausea

Insufficient adjustment

Numbness

hard to swallow

incontinence More serious symptoms may occur. urinary tract infection

change in consciousness

deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

pneumonia

Hernia (displacement of brain tissue)

death Common symptoms of stroke How does post-stroke brain swelling affect brain function? “The area of ​​the brain affected by a stroke affects the function that is damaged,” says Dr. Kohout. “By itself, cerebral edema does not cause specific dysfunction.” Areas of the brain affected by a stroke look like a frontal lobe stroke and cause aphasia, or difficulty speaking. Cerebral edema does not increase the risk of another stroke. MercyOne Patient Stroke Story Do larger strokes affect brain swelling? In general, the larger the stroke, the more likely it is that the brain will swell. The brain has an anterior (forward) circulation and a posterior (backward) circulation. The posterior circulation space is smaller and close to bones such as the base of the skull. Post-circulation strokes have less space to swell before causing serious or life-threatening complications. If you have symptoms of a stroke, call 911 or visit your local emergency department. For more information on stroke prevention, contact your doctor or find what’s near you.

