How important is your gut health?

 


Type “gut health” into your search browser and you’ll see millions of popular web entries instructing you to manage your gut and eat certain foods to improve your gut health.

First came probiotics. Then whole grains. Then grocery stores began devoting entire display cases to kombucha.And now we’re rediscovering the flavors of other fermented foods.

So what is gut health and how can you support it?

“Gut health is one of the most widely used terms. Rebecca CarrierProfessor of Chemical Engineering and Principal Investigator of the Advanced Drug Delivery Research Lab at Northeastern University, studying the microbiome to develop gut models to facilitate further research.

For some, it can mean a healthy stomach. In medical literature, it may refer to health conditions of the lower gastrointestinal tract, including the small and large intestine.In a more holistic sense, gut health defined as Effective digestion and absorption of food, absence of gastrointestinal disease, healthy immune status, and overall health.

liquid dropper
Rebecca Carrier, Deputy Director of Research in the Department of Chemical Engineering, studies retinal and intestinal epithelial repair at the ISEC building.Photo credit: Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University
Rebecca Carrier looking through a microscope
Rebecca Carrier, Deputy Director of Research in the Department of Chemical Engineering, studies retinal and intestinal epithelial repair at the ISEC building.Photo credit: Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University
Finger pointing to a magnified microscope image on a computer screen
Rebecca Carrier is Associate Director of Research in the Department of Chemical Engineering, studying retinal and intestinal epithelial repair at the ISEC building.Photo credit: Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University
Rebecca Carrier, Deputy Director of Research in the Department of Chemical Engineering, studies retinal and intestinal epithelial repair at the ISEC building.Photo credit: Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University

According to Carrier, some key factors that determine gut health are the microbiome, the microbes that live in your gut. Intestinal barrier permeability, which determines the ability of the intestine to contain undesirable contents. State of immune cells in the gut.

According to Carrier, every person has more than 1,000 different bacterial species and different strains in their gut. Some of them are core bacteria that are common to certain populations, while others are different from person to person.

Microbiome is very important for our health. Bacteria eat the food we ingest and break it down into chemicals that are beneficial to our bodies.

“There is increasing evidence that changes in bacterial counts lead to disease, at least in certain diseases,” says Carrier.

The “good” bacteria in your gut prevent the overgrowth of harmful bacteria by competing for nutrients and “territory,” or space in your intestinal mucosa.

Changes in intestinal barrier properties and permeability also many diseasessays the carrier.

