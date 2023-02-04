Deer may serve as reservoirs for older SARS-CoV-2 variants





The viral sequences recovered from white-tailed deer “were significantly different from the SARS-CoV-2 sequences recovered from humans.” File | Photo credit: AFP

Across the state of New York in the United States, a survey has revealed that white-tailed deer are widely infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Viral RNA was found in 17 (0.6%) of 2,700 samples collected from September to December 2020 and 583 (21.1%) of 2,762 samples collected from September to December 2021. Detected. Delta and gamma mutants in white-tailed deer months after their last detection in humans. Of particular concern is the fact that viral sequences recovered from white-tailed deer “are significantly different from SARS-CoV-2 sequences recovered from humans.” This implies rapid adaptation of the virus in white-tailed deer. This study revealed multiple transmission events from humans to alpha and delta lineages of deer, and subsequent transmission between white-tailed deer and adaptation of the virus in deer. The exact meaning of these mutations that allow the virus to spread quickly and easily between white-tailed deer and from animals to humans has yet to be determined, but SARS-CoV-2 is no longer endemic. The existence of the variant itself has not been determined. The possibility of white-tailed deer acting as hosts for mutant SARS-CoV-2 strains is real. The virus may have jumped from humans to white-tailed deer while feeding hunted prey or feeding targeted baits. The results of this study were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. It was already known that white-tailed deer (WTD) ACE2 shares high similarity with the human ACE2 receptor, and this similarity predicted that the virus would bind and enter deer cells. rice field. If computer predictions also indicated that animals were highly susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 virus, intranasal inoculation of white-tailed deer with the virus would result in virus infection, replication, shedding, and ultimately deer. from one deer to another. The white-tailed deer is widely distributed in North America, with an estimated population of 30 million. Researchers have confirmed that viruses harvested from deer in 2021 are infectious, with active viral replication demonstrated in laboratory studies. The delta variant was found in human samples, consistent with detections in deer, whereas the alpha and gamma variants rarely circulated among humans between September and December 2021. The deer alpha and gamma mutants had a large number of mutations (approximately 50–80) compared to the ancestral Wuhan strain. Animal Delta variants showed similar genetic divergence to human Delta sequences, but fewer mutations accumulated in deer sequences (40–65). “These observations will establish a continuous surveillance program to monitor the circulation, distribution, and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in white-tailed deer populations, and the potential for deer spillback to animals. It underscores the need to establish measures to minimize the introduction of additional viral-adapted SARS-CoV-2 variants to humans,” they wrote.

