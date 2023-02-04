Coffee with milk helps fight chronic inflammation





Drinking coffee with milk may provide anti-inflammatory benefits, according to new research.

Coffee, which is rich in polyphenols, already fights inflammation, but mixing it with proteins such as milk may increase its effectiveness.

Experts explain what this research means and how you can get anti-inflammatory benefits. Many of us don’t feel ready to start our day until we’ve had some caffeine. A new study found that adding milk to coffee can reduce inflammation. Research published in Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry , Cells were examined to see what happens when polyphenols, compounds found naturally in some foods (such as coffee), bind to proteins. Given that coffee beans are naturally packed with polyphenols and milk contains protein, researchers tested whether the molecules bind to each other in coffee and milk. In fact, the molecules bound to each other so that the exposed cells were able to fight off twice as effectively. inflammation That means just adding milk to your morning coffee can help your body fight inflammation twice as powerfully as polyphenols alone. What are polyphenols and how do they relate to inflammation? Polyphenols are found in many plant foods and include flavonoids, phenolic acids, lignans, and stilbenes. Melissa Presto, DCN, RDN a national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, prevention medical review board “Polyphenols act as antioxidants and help fight free radicals. [unstable molecules] Helps protect against cell damage commonly seen in inflammation. ” Polyphenols reduce oxidative stress, which typically causes inflammation. Scott Zassin, M.D. , board-certified internist and rheumatologist in Dallas, Texas. “The food industry is actually using polyphenols in various foods to improve quality and prevent deterioration or alteration of taste.” Given the fact that they are antioxidants, the food industry He added that they use them to preserve the integrity of the foods they manufacture. So polyphenols are natural preservatives. According to Prest, they are berries, herbs, spices, nuts, linseedolives, tea, red wine, whole grains, and certain vegetables. What happens when you combine polyphenols with proteins such as coffee or milk? In this study, researchers artificially induced inflammation and exposed the cells to this inflammation, explained Dr. Zashin. “When you get an infection, the body recruits white blood cells to fight the infection, causing inflammation in the process.” , or cells containing neither, aka the placebo group, appeared to respond better in reducing inflammation. So, “Drinking coffee (polyphenols) and milk (amino acids) together has a greater anti-inflammatory effect than coffee alone,” says Zassin. Less inflammation in the body means less risk of cell and tissue damage and may reduce the risk of developing degenerative diseases such as: Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease Note Presto. What are some other natural ways to reduce inflammation? In addition to eating a plant-based diet that includes colorful fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and other plant-based proteins; reduce inflammationsays Presto. In addition to eating more fruits and vegetables, reducing your consumption of added sugars can also help reduce inflammation in your body. Keri Gans, MS, RDN, CDN a registered dietitian nutritionist and certified yoga teacher in New York City. Conclusion The most important takeaway from the study is that eating a diet rich in polyphenols provides anti-inflammatory benefits, says Dr. Zashin. “In rheumatology it is often mediterranean diet which is a diet rich in polyphenols, for patients with inflammatory conditions, rheumatoid arthritis again Lupus , so this is only a study supporting that recommendation. ” Zashin says the new research shows that adding amino acid-rich foods to your diet, such as milk, salmon, chicken and other lean meats, may provide additional anti-inflammatory benefits. pointing out. . However, as Gans points out, these findings do not negate the overall benefits of consuming polyphenol-rich foods without protein. “Also, this study is an in vitro study and should be considered preliminary findings, unlike studies conducted on humans.” .” Overall, the researchers’ findings further demonstrate the importance of eating a diet containing a variety of polyphenol-rich foods to enhance dietary quality and health, Presto says. Madeleine, preventionShe has a history of writing on health, coming from her experience as an editorial assistant at WebMD and her personal research at university. She graduated from the University of Michigan with degrees in biopsychology, cognition, and neuroscience. preventionsocial media platform.

