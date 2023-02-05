What is endometriosis? What symptoms should I watch out for?





What is endometriosis? What should I watch out for? Updated: February 4, 2023 9:45 AM EST

Hide transcript

View transcript Movie day the day after tomorrow. Goodness Gracious. TODAY'S WOMEN'S DOCTOR discusses endometriosis, a chronic, painful gynecological condition that affects 5-10% of U.S. women, according to the National Institutes of Health. A disease in which tissue that resembles the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body, such as the ovaries, fallopian tubes, intestines, and bladder. Her KEVIN AUDLIN, M.D., of MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, calls endometriosis a great copycat because the symptoms associated with it make it difficult to diagnose. >> If you're talking to a gastroenterologist in your area and you see her 25 year old woman with symptoms of IBS, back pain, period cramps, and dyspareunia, it's endometriosis. say. She is rarely a GI at that point. JENYNE: Dr. Kevin Audrin provided more information. good morning. What symptoms are there to look out for when talking about this disease or condition? >> Quite a few. wrong. We call it a great imitator because it can do almost anything. When a patient comes to her CS as an obstetrician-gynecologist, we can listen and listen to the concerns that identify endometriosis. If you go to your primary care physician and tell them about your back pain or symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, they will send you to a gastroenterologist. Honestly, if the patient is under the age of 35, often very classically, these problems are often gynecological related and people don't think about it. JENYNE: Over the last few years, women have gathered a lot of information on social media. Many of these problems are difficult to diagnose. At what point if someone thinks this is their condition, how and when should they seek help? >> Talking like this empowers women. For a long time you do not have these resources. In reality there are at least 10% of her in the population. Honestly, empowerment is taking care of yourself in your own hands. Please don't accept "no" as an answer. Many patients have been told by her 5 doctors that I don't have this, but I do.We have been doing this for years. I have run an endometriosis center for many years. This is something we hear over and over again. Nobody is perfect. JENYNE: If people believe they have us and have gone through the diagnostic process for it, then there is a cure. There is no good diagnostic test. No blood at this point. No imaging at this point. There are promising procedures that are non-invasive and that I doubt can offer a good idea without surgery. There are a certain number of patients who are afraid to undergo surgery because they do not know whether they are undergoing surgery or not. They are paralyzed by fear. What if not? This can help us. I advise my patients to call their doctor. Unfortunately that's a concern in many cases, so if they don't feel hurt, the Endometriosis Center in Indio-Mercy is ready for you. Is there anything you want me to know? >>Many of these young women believe they will never get better because of their chronic conditions. Medications, procedures, physical therapy, and dietary adjustments There is a way to do it. There are non-narcotic medications. There are various options. Unfortunately, it's chronic and it comes and goes with waning and waning. they get over it. JENYNE: It's good to know that they have doctors like you who care for them and help diagnose these patients. That hope is what we hold onto. Thank you for your participation. If you have any further questions,

