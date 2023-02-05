Another deadly threat was on the rise as COVID raged

As COVID-19 began to hit California, hospitals were flooded with sick patients.medical staff struggled manage the onslaught.

Amidst the new threat of coronavirus, old threats have also quietly increased.In recent years, more people have been diagnosed with severe illness in California hospitals, including a troubling surge in patients contracting sepsis in hospitals. I am suffering from sepsis.

Sepsis occurs when the body tries to fight off an infection and ends up endangering itself. According to the National Institutes of Health, chemicals and proteins released by the body to fight infections can damage not only healthy cells but also infected cells, leading to inflammation, leaky blood vessels and blood clots. there is.

This is a dangerous condition that can eventually damage tissues and cause organ failure. More than ever, said Dr. Kedar Mate, president and chief executive officer of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement.

“Sepsis is the leading cause of death in hospitals.

Most cases of sepsis begin outside the hospitalbut people are also at risk of developing sepsis while hospitalized for other illnesses or medical procedures. state data: Between 2019 and 2021, the number of “hospital acquired” cases of severe sepsis increased by more than 46% in California.

Experts say the pandemic has exacerbated the persistent threat to patients, blaming both the dangers of the coronavirus itself and the stress hospitals faced during the pandemic. The increase in sepsis in California occurred at a time when nosocomial infections increased nationally. researchers have discovered.

“This setback can and should be temporary,” said Lindsey Lastinger, a health scientist in the CDC’s Division of Health Care Quality Advancement.

Doctors explain that sepsis is hard to detect, easy to treat in the early stages, but difficult to treat by the time it becomes apparent. It can manifest in many ways, and detecting it is complicated by the fact that symptoms such as confusion, shortness of breath, wet skin, and fever are not unique to sepsis.

There is no “gold standard test to determine if you have sepsis.” Sleep Medicine at Keck Medicine at USC. “It’s a set of symptoms.”

Christopher Lynn, 28, endured excruciating pain and a scorching 102.9 degrees Fahrenheit heat at home. Before heading to Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center. That was in October 2020, he said, and the hospital looked “surreal.” A tent was set up outside, and chairs were sparsely spaced in the waiting room.

His fever raised concerns about COVID-19, but Lin’s test was negative. At one point in the emergency room, his blood pressure dropped sharply and “it felt like my soul had left my body,” Lynn said.

Lynn, who had sepsis related to a bacterial infection, did not know where she got the infection in the first place. A few days before going to the hospital, she had a quick procedure to drain a painful abscess in her chest in emergency care, and had a nurse change the gauze the next day. Such outpatient procedures are not included in state data on “hospital-acquired” sepsis.

A person with sepsis may have a high or low body temperature, a fast or slow heart rate, and a fast or slow breathing rate.

It can be caused by bacterial, fungal infections, viruses, and even parasites. , emergency physician and former director of the Septic Alliance. Treatment depends on the cause of the infection that caused the sepsis. However, since many cases are associated with bacterial infections, antibiotics are common.

The pandemic has compounded the risks: coronavirus infections themselves can lead to sepsis, and the virus has also directed more elderly and medically vulnerable people to hospitals where they are at higher risk of endangered conditions. Nearly 40% of severe sepsis patients who died in California hospitals in 2021 were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to state data. Some of her COVID-19 patients were hospitalized for weeks at a time, increasing the risk of other complications that could lead to sepsis.

“The longer you stay in the hospital, the more that happens,” said Dr. Mayta Kvenchwa, chief infectious disease physician at MLK Community Health Care. “Because it’s fixed, there’s a risk of pressure sores developing”—which can occur not just on the back, but on the face under the oxygenator—”and the wounds can become infected.”

“The lines, tubes, everything that has been here for a long time is at risk of infection,” Kuvenguhwa said.

Experts said the pandemic may have diverted attention from other types of infection control as staff were strained and hospital routines disrupted. Mandating is a rarity nationwide, allowing some hospitals to relax these requirements amid the pandemic.

Nurses juggling more patients may not check and clean patients’ mouths frequently to prevent bacterial infections, Kumar said. Catheters may not be changed frequently, which may increase the risk of urinary tract infections, he said.

Hospitals may have brought in itinerant nurses to help fill in the gaps, but “if you don’t know the same systems, it’s going to be hard to follow the same processes,” RAND Corp.

Armando Nahum, one of the founding members of Patient for Patient Safety US, said pandemic-induced visitor restrictions may also be exacerbating the problem, with families noticing unusual behavior in relatives and expressing concern. I said it may not be possible.

Molander agreed, saying, “My mom has dementia and is very talkative,” she said, adding that it’s important for patients to have someone who knows them well and can alert their doctors. rice field.

Sepsis has been a long-standing battle for hospitals. research Cited by the CDC. However, Mate argued that deaths from sepsis could be greatly reduced “if we do the right things.”

In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Jefferson Health is rolling out new initiatives to combat sepsis in the fall of 2021. This was just before the first Omicron wave began to hit hospitals.

That system includes predictive modeling that uses information from electronic medical records to alert clinicians that someone may have sepsis. We also set up a “standardized workflow” for sepsis patients to ensure that critical steps such as antibiotic prescribing occur as quickly as possible. hospital officials said.

Its goal was to ease the mental strain on doctors and nurses who were pulled in many directions, said Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Patricia Henwood. “Clinicians across the country are straining, and we don’t necessarily need better clinicians, we need better systems,” she said.

Jefferson Health estimates that the new system has reduced deaths from severe sepsis by 15% in one year.

In New York State, the furor surrounding the death of 12-year-old Rory Stanton has created new requirements for hospitals to adopt protocols to rapidly identify and treat sepsis and report data to the state. State officials say the effort will: 16,000 Lived between 2015 and 2019, researchers found Significant reduction in deaths from sepsis in New York than in states with no such requirement.

If your child gets sick, he said, “Don’t wonder if the hospital on the right has a sepsis protocol and the hospital on the left doesn’t. His son’s death. His group welcomed the news When Federal Agencies Have Recently Been instructed Develop a “hospital quality measure” for sepsis.

Such moves can face opposition. said Robert Imhoff, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital Quality Institute, an affiliate of California Hospital Assn. — he argued that it was unnecessary to expand the types of requirements valid in New York.

“I don’t think hospitals should be obliged to provide safe, quality care,” Imhoff said.

State data show an increase in severe sepsis in California over the past decade, including both out-of-hospital and in-hospital cases, but Morander said the long-term increase is due to changes in reporting requirements. It may be related, which may have led to more cases being reported, he said. tracking. California has yet to release new data on severe sepsis obtained in hospitals last year and is not expected to do so until this fall.

For Ling, surviving sepsis has made her determined to make sure the word about sepsis spreads, not just in English. I had a hard time doing it. After recovering, Lin worked with local officials to translate the Sepsis Alliance materials into Mandarin.

“I can’t imagine it was my parents who were in the hospital,” he said.