Health
What does it mean for multiple myeloma to become relapsed/refractory?
Transcription: Colleen Moretti: What is relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma? How is it different from common diseases?
dr usmani sad: Relapsed and/or refractory myeloma is myeloma that has relapsed after the patient received initial therapy at diagnosis. Usually, when a patient is diagnosed, he is given a combination of 3 or 4 drugs as part of the induction. Patients who are eligible for stem cell transplants proceed with stem cell transplantation. However, after induction and/or transplant reduce myeloma burden or disease burden, patients proceed to maintenance therapy. This is the typical first line approach.
And when myeloma comes back, it’s called recurrent myeloma. If a patient stops her treatment for more than 60 days and the myeloma recurs, or if the myeloma recurs after a period of time after stopping treatment for more than 60 days, it is called recurrent myeloma. . However, if the myeloma recurs during active treatment or within 60 days of stopping treatment for any reason, it is called relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Therefore, it really depends on where the patient is in their therapeutic journey and whether they are receiving active treatment. It’s important to be aware of these entities so that when it’s time for a patient to change their treatment, they can come up with the best treatment option for them.
Moretti: What are the treatment options for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma?
Ottoman Empire: We offer a variety of treatments. There are immunomodulators, usually in tablet form. Steroids can be given as tablets or intravenously. There are proteasome inhibitors such as Velcade (bortezomib) and Kyprolis (carfilzomib). (Velcade) can also be administered subcutaneously as well as intravenously, but subcutaneous administration is preferred as it has the fewest side effects. (Kyprolis) is usually given by infusion. And there are antibodies available for patients such as Darzalex (daratumumab), Sarclisa (isatuximab) and Empliciti (elotuzumab).
Then there is the bispecific antibody Tecvayli (teclisttamab), which is approved not only for CAR-T cell therapy, but also for relapsed refractory myeloma. Thus, there are two CAR-T cell therapies Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) and Carvytki (cilta-cel) available. We also offer stem cell transplantation as a treatment for patients. I also have oral treatments like psychocyclophosphamide and melphalan, so I have old-school chemotherapy drugs at my disposal. And in addition to all of these different treatments, there are many clinical trials examining different options for patients with relapsed and refractory space.
Moretti: Are there other risk factors that may play a role in treating relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma?
Ottoman Empire: that’s right. Of course, we also examine the patient for comorbidities and general condition, the types of treatments the patient received, the type of response the patient had, and the side effects endured due to those treatments. and the extent to which the sequence affects organ function. Next, from a disease perspective, we look at the amount and type of myeloma we are dealing with. Are there positive features like circulating plasma cells? Has the myeloma started to migrate to sites other than bone? Do you have blood flow? So we use all that information to come up with the best game plan for the patient and try to give you as much information as possible about your options.
Moretti: What is important for patients to know if their multiple myeloma becomes relapsed or refractory?
Ottoman Empire: First and foremost, we need to take action. That means you have a choice. And it makes a lot of sense to talk to your doctor and reach out to a myeloma specialist to help you make a decision. Talk to your doctor or myeloma specialist before making a decision. Be ready. And my advice is always don’t be afraid to ask questions. The question is not a silly question. And we want to empower patients as much as possible.
This transcript has been edited for clarity.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.curetoday.com/view/what-does-it-mean-when-multiple-myeloma-becomes-relapsed-refractory-
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What does it mean for multiple myeloma to become relapsed/refractory?
- Track & Field wraps up Mets Indoor Championships & Scarlet Knights Open
- What could Tire Nichols change about policing
- Panthers offer a deal with Sarah Nurse to run the girls’ hockey program
- What hiring Tommy Rees means for football recruiting in Alabama
- PM Modi to inaugurate India’s largest chopper manufacturing unit in Karnataka | Latest India News
- Winona State men’s basketball completes NSIC sweep with 67-63 victory over Wayne State
- WTTF Ranking: Quadri maintains 14th position
- PM Modi, others pay tribute to the poet-saint on his birthday
- Another win for hockey, Senior Bowl for Michigan football players and more
- Gurman: Apple considering new high-end iPhone alongside Pro and Pro Max
- Texas A&M vs Rice: Women’s Tennis | Sport