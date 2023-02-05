How to prepare for a healthy pregnancy after a miscarriage? | | Health

“Can I get pregnant again?” and “Do I need treatment? infertility?’ followed by frequently asked questions abortion But according to health Miscarriages are more common than we think, according to experts. pregnancyHowever, one miscarriage does not mean that a woman cannot get pregnant again. She could think that it would be hard to get pregnant, or to stay pregnant after a miscarriage, but that’s not always the case.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Arati Adhe Rojekar, Consultant in Gynecology and IVF, PD Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai and MRC, revealed: It also depends on the cause of the miscarriage and the duration of the pregnancy. 50% of miscarriages that occur in the first trimester of pregnancy are due to chromosomal abnormalities, which are spontaneous, mostly occurring by chance during cell division and often do not recur, but the mother or If the father suffers from comorbidities, such as systemic diseases such as diabetes or high blood pressure, or has chromosomal abnormalities, this may be the cause of the recurrent miscarriage. ”

She said, “If you have an early miscarriage, you may get pregnant on the next cycle soon, but it’s usually best to avoid intercourse for at least two months after the miscarriage.” Or if you are unable to conceive in your next cycle, you should be evaluated for your hormonal profile, a uterine ultrasound, and a chromosome analysis. Evidence of miscarriage in no way negates the possibility of normal healthy future pregnancies.”

According to Dr. Sirpi Satchdev, obstetrics and gynecology department at Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital in Moti Nagar, New Delhi, there are a few things women should consider when planning a healthy pregnancy here.