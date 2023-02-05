How to recognize seasonal affective disorder





At this time of year, especially for Midwesterners, it’s common to experience “winter blues” as a result of the bitterly cold, dark days. I have. However, some people experience more severe symptoms that can affect how they feel, think, and cope with their daily lives. This type of depression, called seasonal affective disorder (SAD), is characterized by a recurring seasonal pattern with symptoms lasting four to five months a year. Symptoms of SAD usually start appearing in teenagers and young adults, but younger children can also experience SAD. We are analyzing what this is like. “SAD is a type of depression that is typically caused by seasonal changes,” Rajah said. “From late autumn to winter, the amount of light and sunlight our bodies receive changes dramatically. , which can lead to ‘circadian rhythms’ or sleep-wake cycles.” She says it’s common to experience periods of sadness, depression, and even lack of motivation to leave the house during the winter months, but what makes a diagnosis like seasonal affective disorder different , is the length of time and impact it has on an individual’s life. Many of the signs and symptoms of seasonal affective disorder include those associated with major depression and specific symptoms that differ between winter and summer SAD. Rajah advises people to be aware of behaviors such as: • Feeling depressed or irritable • Lack of energy and motivation • Loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities • disturbed sleep or loss of appetite • Feelings of isolation and withdrawal from social activities Feelings of hopelessness and helplessness • Suicidal Thoughts (*See note at end of story) For winter-type SAD, additional specific symptoms include: Oversleeping (hypersomnia) • Overeating, especially carbohydrate cravings • Weight gain • Withdrawal (feeling like “hibernation”) Specific symptoms of summer-type SAD include: • Sleep disturbances (insomnia) • Loss of appetite, leading to weight loss • Restlessness and agitation • anxiety • Episodes of violent behavior “If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of seasonal affective disorder, help is out there,” Rajah said. Seeking professional help is always a great first step.” A professional can help you discuss treatment options and determine the best course of action, including medication, light therapy, psychotherapy, or a combination of these. For more information on SAD, depression, and treatment, visit the National Institute of Mental Health and Center for Environmental Treatment. *Suicide crisis line If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is readily available. The National Suicide and Crisis Line operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 for immediate assistance. • Children’s Health is an ongoing series. This week’s article is courtesy of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. For more information, please visit www.LurieChildrens.org.

