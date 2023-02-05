Health
Poor oral health can affect the brain later: early study
Early research shows that keeping your gums and teeth healthy can be positive for your brain health.
A preliminary study, due to be presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference next week, suggests that adults who are genetically predisposed to poor oral health may be at higher risk of exhibiting signs of worsening brain health. It suggests that there is
Because the results are preliminary, researchers say more evidence is needed, such as through clinical trials and a more diverse pool of subjects.
“What’s not clear is whether poor oral health affects brain health, that is, whether it affects the functional state of a person’s brain. Using neuroimaging tools such as, we can now understand it better,” said study author Cyprien, PhD. Rivier, a postdoctoral fellow in neurology at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, said: said in a news release from the American Stroke Association.
“Researching oral health is particularly important because poor oral health is a frequent and easily modifiable risk factor. can be effectively improved.”
The American Stroke Association pointed to previous research that showed that gum disease, tooth loss, poor brushing and poor plaque removal can increase the risk of stroke.
Gum disease and other oral health problems are also linked to conditions such as high blood pressure, the association says.
In the latest study, researchers looked at 40,000 adults enrolled in biomedical databases from 2014 to 2021. UK Biobank.
46% of the adults were male, with a mean age of 57 years. There was no history of stroke.
Researchers screened participants for 105 genetic variants that make them more likely to have cavities, tooth loss, or need dentures later in life.
They also used MRI to screen individuals for signs of respiratory health.
Researchers found that people who were genetically predisposed to poor oral health had a 24% increase in white matter hyperintensity or accumulated damage to the white matter of the brain, which reduced memory, balance, and mobility. found that it can affect
People with poor oral health also showed a 43% change in microstructural damage, or the amount of “microstructure” in the brain, compared to healthy adults of similar age, the researchers said. said.
Joseph P. Broderick, Ph.D., professor of neurology and rehabilitation medicine at the University of Cincinnati, was not involved in the study, but said in the same news release from the American Stroke Association that the study showed improvements in dental health. No, but said: Considering brain health, this finding is “interesting” and requires further research.
“Environmental factors such as smoking and health conditions such as diabetes are stronger risk factors for poor oral health than any genetic marker. Except for rare genetic conditions that do,” Broderick said.
“Paying attention to oral hygiene and health is still good advice. However, people with poor brain health pay less attention to oral health than people with normal brain health. It is impossible to prove cause and effect because of the high probability.
“Also, genetic profiles that increase oral health risk may overlap with genetic risk factors for other chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, stroke and infections that are known to be associated with brain imaging markers.” I have.”
The researchers highlighted certain limitations of the study, such as the biobank only including people living in the UK.
With 94% of Biobank participants Caucasian, researchers say there is a need for studies involving people of different races and ethnic backgrounds.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/poor-oral-health-could-affect-the-brain-later-in-life-early-study-1.6260061
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Poor oral health can affect the brain later: early study
- The first human research shows promising results
- Men’s hockey edged by UMass, 3-2
- Sauna heats up Japan’s local economy
- How to recognize seasonal affective disorder
- St. Francis files complaint over alleged recruitment of football player
- How to prepare for a healthy pregnancy after a miscarriage? | | Health
- 7 day meal plan for insulin resistance
- What does it mean for multiple myeloma to become relapsed/refractory?
- Track & Field wraps up Mets Indoor Championships & Scarlet Knights Open
- What could Tire Nichols change about policing
- Panthers offer a deal with Sarah Nurse to run the girls’ hockey program