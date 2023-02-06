Health
Women with PEI reflect on heart blockages following new report citing gaps in women’s healthcare
Five years ago, Angie MacCaull says she was in the best shape of her life and didn’t think her heart problem was causing her sudden pain.
“It hurts from elbow to hand,” she said. “I had some abdominal discomfort, probably around my diaphragm. No shortness of breath, no chest pain, no arm pain, no jaw pain. So not typical heart attack symptoms.”
At the time, several negative tests allowed McCall to travel with her husband.
However, her condition worsened and became so severe that she returned to Prince Edward Island. It took her four hospital visits in the same week to realize she had. 8 blocks in her mind I needed triple bypass surgery.
Years later, she recalled her experience as an example of a gap in women’s health care. report Released on February 1st by The Heart and Stroke Foundation. The report describes a lack of awareness, research, diagnosis and care when it comes to women’s heart and brain health.
According to reports, “half of women who experience a heart attack are unaware of their symptoms,” and heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of premature death among women.
Biological and social inequalities related to race, ethnicity, sex, gender, indigenous origin, disability, and socioeconomic status influence women’s likelihood of experiencing certain types of heart and brain conditions. It is possible to give
Women are also more susceptible to certain factors that put them at risk, such as pregnancy and menopause. Other risks include smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and depression.
MacCaull believes that because heart health information is based on studies in men, tests to diagnose his condition didn’t work.
While women may experience chest pain, they often also experience pain and discomfort in their neck, shoulders, and upper back.— Patrice Lindsey
Patrice Lindsay, a co-author of the study, agreed, saying it’s part of the reason why women don’t get the treatment they need in a timely manner.
“Women may experience pain in the chest, but often there is also pain and discomfort in the neck, shoulders and upper back. There is nausea, vomiting and even shortness of breath,” she said. When you think about these symptoms, you don’t automatically think, ‘Oh my God, I have a heart attack.
Lindsay said the improvement in women’s symptoms is one reason many are hesitant to reach out for medical services, and some even doubt their symptoms before seeking help.
She said the published report was a step in the right direction. need to wake up.
“I know my body best”
Lindsay also believes this change will come with more women advocating for their experiences.
“You know your body best. You know when something has changed or changed,” she said. “Sometimes you just have to be a little more persistent in refuting, asking questions, and getting the piece of research you need.”
MacCaull thinks it may have been his mind as he looked back on the struggles of having children.
Now a mother of three, she shares her story and suggests that all women become advocates for their bodies.
“Never be shy about going back to the hospital,” she said. “Doctors told me it didn’t matter if I was proven wrong, so come back if symptoms persist. And I did, and it saved my life.”
PEI enrolls an average of more than 120 participants each year in Health PEI’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program, which provides education and exercise programs for people diagnosed with heart disease. About 25 to 30 percent of the participants are women, according to officials.
One of its goals, says Lindsay Hansen, director of the program, is to “educate the public and other health care professionals about the importance of early detection of heart disease and post-diagnosis referral to cardiac rehabilitation. To support women through their heart disease journey while educating them.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-2022-heart-stroke-report-1.6736397
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women with PEI reflect on heart blockages following new report citing gaps in women’s healthcare
- Scientists fear Valley Fever is spreading in the US
- A measles epidemic in central Ohio ended after 85 cases in fully unimmunized children.
- No. 16 Blue Devils Take No. 9 Notre Dame, 57-52
- Natural history of asymptomatic walled-off necrosis in patients with acute pancreatitis
- HIV testing: free home kits offered in the UK
- Caffey records second top-10 win, No. 24 Spartans drop Narrow Contest to No. 21 Illinois
- Women’s golf returns to action in Florida
- China calls for calm over ‘spy’ balloon in US airspace – BBC News
- Hokies make final push for ACC Championships
- How China responded after the US shot down an alleged spy balloon
- Dukes closes UVA Cavalier invite