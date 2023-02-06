Health
Tiny human brain illuminates path to cure blindness
A new study shows that human ‘mini-brains’ can integrate with damaged rat brains to perform vision-related functions. This is a promising step into the future where lab-grown brain tissue can reverse blindness in humans.
Challenge: if visual cortex —The part of the brain that receives and processes information from the eyes—When damaged by injury or disease, a person can lose the ability to see.
It was not yet known whether organoids implanted in the visual cortex actually functioned like natural brain tissue.
Researchers believe that grafting brain organoid — clump of Cells grown in the lab Mimics the structure of real brain tissue – When applied to damaged visual cortex, people may regain some or all of their vision.
Although this area of research is still very new, research showed that baby rat brains accept and integrate grafts from human minibrains. While this was a promising sign, it was still unclear whether organoids implanted in the visual cortex actually functioned like natural brain tissue.
what’s new? To find out, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania grown brain organoids 80 days in their lab. He then transplanted clumps of cells into the brains of 46 of his rats with damaged visual cortex.
After 3 months, approximately 82% of the grafts were successfully integrated into the rat brain. Cells grown in the laboratory increased in size and number, formed synapses with the rat’s own neurons, and developed healthy vasculature.
To investigate whether the small human brain is actually adapted to function as part of the visual cortex, researchers mapped neural networks using fluorescent viruses that use synapses to travel between neurons. Did.
“By injecting one of these viral tracers into the eyes of animals, we were able to follow neuronal connections downstream from the retina. Said Senior author H. Isaac Chen. “The tracer reached the organoid.”
After finding that these specific connections formed between rat brains and organoids, the researchers connected electrodes to neurons in the transplanted brains. mini brainsThis allowed us to measure organoid activity while the rats were exposed to flashing lights.
“We found that a significant number of neurons within the organoids respond to specific directions of light. This is not only because these organoid neurons are able to integrate with the visual system, but also adopt very specialized functions of the visual system.” It shows that we can, it’s the cortex,” Chen said.
Notes: About 75% of the neurons in the rat’s own visual cortex responded to light stimulation, compared to only 20% in the transplanted human minibrain.
“[T]There were fewer neurons responding to light here than ideal,” Chen said. told Technology Networks“Understanding how to improve this response rate/consolidation is one of our major goals for the future.”
“Nervous tissue has the potential to rebuild damaged areas of the brain.”
H. Isaac Chen
This is another area ripe for future research, as the type of visual impairment the rodents underwent in this study is not exactly the same type that commonly causes blindness in humans.
“[W]The aspiration cavity we created is a kind of brain injury, not a good model for traumatic brain injury or stroke. increase.”
Future plans: As is the case with all rat studies, humans may respond in completely different ways to this procedure, so more research is needed before attempting to use organoids to repair brain damage in humans. is required.
However, researchers believe the potential is very high.
“Neural tissue has the potential to remodel areas of the brain that have been damaged,” Chen said. “We haven’t solved everything, but this is a very solid first step.
We look forward to hearing from you! If you have any comments about this article, or tips for future Freethink stories, please email us at: [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.freethink.com/health/human-mini-brains
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Increased school absenteeism, how the pandemic affected school attendance
- Tiny human brain illuminates path to cure blindness
- Granite Hires New York Actress and Writer Nicole DiMattei as New Artistic Director | West
- Google invests $400 million in Anthropic to fight the power of ChatGPT
- 9 Reasons You Should Eat Almonds Daily
- Marvel actor addresses return prospects
- Get a $20 Chromecast with Google TV (HD)
- Hundreds of British officers should not have been appointed, police watchdog said. police
- ‘An Actor Nobody Wants to Work With Anymore’: Netflix Leak Branding Henry Cavill a ‘Misogynist Toxic Gamer’ Reportedly Returned Superman Actor Kryptonite to Major Studios
- Has Imran Khan found love again? Aamir Khan’s nephew SPOTTED holding hands with Lekha Washington. Watch the viral video
- ‘Riverdale’ actor Ryan Grantham receives counseling in prison hospital and regrets his mother’s murder
- Google is announcing an AI-powered search feature next week.