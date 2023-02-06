COLUMN: Pledge to move more wholeheartedly | News





As you stroll through the candy section of your local grocery store, you see large red hearts filled with chocolate lining the shelves. February is my birthday, the month of love and Valentine’s Day. It’s also a time to consider the risk of heart disease, as the country observes National Heart Month. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States and Oklahoma. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to lower your risk of heart disease, such as being more physically active. This year, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute adopted the theme “Moving with the Mind,” encouraging Americans to move more. The Move with Heart campaign is fully aligned with the recently released Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, 2nd Edition. Studies show that regular physical activity may lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. The impact is even greater when regular physical activity is combined with other healthy lifestyle measures such as eating healthy and quitting smoking. Regular physical activity also puts a strain on the heart and helps lower the risk of other conditions that can lead to high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and diabetes. For health benefits, the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults do 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week, or a combination of moderate and vigorous activity. recommended. In addition, the adult recommends that she does strength training two or more days per week. Only about 23% of US adults meet physical activity guidelines. In the latest American Health Rankings, Oklahoma ranks her 47th in the nation, with 32% of her adults reporting no physical activity outside of regular work in the last 30 days. . An example of 150 minutes of moderate activity per week is brisk walking for 30 minutes five days a week. Moderate exercise leaves your heart pounding and you feel a little short of breath. You don’t have to do all your daily activities at once. The thought of 150 minutes of exercise can be overwhelming for some, but breaking it up into smaller segments can help ease the strain. You can split your activities into smaller times throughout the day. Stacking up even small amounts of activity can provide lasting health benefits. Another thing to keep in mind is don’t let age be a deterrent.It’s never too late or too early to improve your heart health. Even small changes can make a difference if you move your heart. Try to move a little more each day. You can easily do this by taking the stairs or by parking far away from your office or grocery store. Other ways to incorporate more movement are walking, gardening, and dog walking. If you are sitting at your desk working on your computer, stand up and walk away from the screen to take a break. All of these active moments count toward your total exercise time. Nikki Murray, health educator for the Cherokee County Health Department, and I will begin the Diabetes Prevention Program on February 6 at 5:30 PM. Participants will learn how to create an action plan and record their activity and food consumption for 16 weeks. We then meet monthly to conclude the one-year program to help participants in their ongoing efforts to live healthier lives. your heart will thank you Heather Winn is a Family and Consumer Science Educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.

