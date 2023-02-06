Health
Preclinical investigation of nanomedicine using zebrafish as a model organism
In recent years, a number of research studies have been conducted to evaluate the therapeutic uses of nanomedicine. This is due to improved stability and solubility, ability to overcome transport barriers, and extended circulation time.
During the development of nanomedicine, activity is evaluated first in vitro the study. The most promising formulations are then selected and evaluated in rodents.rodent live Research is not particularly suitable for effective large-scale screening of nanomedicine, as it is costly and time-consuming.
As a result, much attention has been focused on establishing alternative animal models to assess the activity of nanomedicine. live the study. In this regard, zebrafish have emerged as a promising model for preclinical investigation of nanomedicine. This is due to the numerous availability, economic advantages and ability to evaluate different biological mechanisms of nanomedicine.
Image Credit: Lightspring/Shutterstock.com
Why zebrafish are good model organisms for nanomedicine research
The multiple attributes of zebrafish are highly advantageous for effectively evaluating the use of nanomedicine in preclinical settings. Zebrafish, for example, are highly fertile and can lay hundreds of eggs each day. They also exhibit well-characterized developmental stages with small embryo and larval sizes.
Furthermore, zebrafish have a high level of genetic homology with humans, approximately 70%. Another important advantage for use as model organisms is their phototransparency, which can be extended to several days by genetic engineering or chemical-based methods.
Zebrafish also exhibit physiological parameters comparable to their mammalian counterparts. Such as blood composition and organ systems such as the blood-brain barrier, cardiovascular system, and immune system. This will help evaluate the biological mechanisms of therapeutic nanomedicine.
Other major advantages of zebrafish include low rearing costs compared to rodents and rapid development outside the uterus. These features make zebrafish a promising candidate as a model organism for preclinical investigation of nanomedicine and can be used to assess toxicity, pharmacokinetics and efficacy.
Evaluation of toxicity of nanopharmaceuticals using zebrafish
Zebrafish have shown increased susceptibility to toxic molecules compared to mammalian systems. Also, due to its small size, only a small sample of nanomedicine is required for toxicity testing, and several zebrafish samples could be examined using the dose required to administer to one or two mice. I can. Zebrafish therefore provide a rapid and economical method to assess the toxicity of nanomedicine in the preclinical setting.
Toxicity can be examined in zebrafish embryos by assessing phenotypic toxicological endpoints. This includes egg clotting, missing somites or heartbeats, tail separation or delayed hatching, decreased pigmentation, and deformities or underdevelopment of the tail, spine, eyes, and ears.
Alternatively, toxicological endpoints commonly evaluated for adult zebrafish include morphological changes, neurotoxicity, reproductive toxicity, and several other organ-specific toxicities.
The toxicity of various nanomedicine of interest has been investigated using zebrafish as a model organism.For example, RE toxicity3+-Doped BaF2 Nanomaterials were evaluated in zebrafish larvae and doped nanoparticles showed better biocompatibility than their undoped counterparts.
Image Credit: topimages/Shutterstock.com
Evaluation of pharmacokinetics of nanopharmaceuticals using zebrafish
Zebrafish are optically transparent and can be genetically modified. This allows the circulation behavior, biodistribution, aggregation behavior, and release profile of nanomedicine to be evaluated through zebrafish models in preclinical studies.
Important aspects of nanomedicine pharmacokinetics have been better understood by zebrafish in previous studies. For example, the use of zebrafish shows that stabilin 2 is an important receptor for scavenger endothelial cell (SEC)-mediated removal of large (~100 nm) anionic nanoparticles. By comparison, stabilin-1 is also required to clear small (~6–30 nm) nanoparticles from circulation.
In addition, another study aimed to assess the sequestration of fluorescently labeled nanoparticles by SECs and macrophages using transgenic zebrafish embryos. This study concluded that inhibition of SEC-mediated nanoparticle accumulation leads to enhanced uptake into macrophages, outlining the competitive nature of nanoparticle clearance.
Evaluation of therapeutic efficacy of nanopharmaceuticals using zebrafish
The zebrafish’s characteristics also enable its use as a model organism to assess the therapeutic efficacy of nanomedicine for a wide range of diseases, including cancer, neuropathy, inflammation, diabetes, and obesity.
Many studies have been conducted on the evaluation of anti-cancer nanoparticles using zebrafish. Various methods have been established to assess cancer development and metastasis in zebrafish. efficacy of These anti-cancer nanoparticles, such as detecting fluorescently labeled cancer cells in animals.
Recent studies using a zebrafish model have demonstrated the high potential of anti-cancer nanoparticles in treating cancer. The various anticancer nanoparticles investigated in these studies included gold, platinum, polymersome, hydroxyapatite, and silica nanoparticles.
Conclusion
Several studies have demonstrated that zebrafish are an effective model for evaluating nanomedicine toxicity, therapeutic efficacy, and pharmacokinetics. Despite the many advantages of these animal models in facilitating nanomedicine investigations, their adoption in the pharmaceutical industry has been limited.
The limited uptake of zebrafish as a model organism is likely due to various well-established animal models supported by comprehensive historical data including mice, rats, dogs and rabbits.
Continued research will advance our understanding of the use of zebrafish as a model organism and improve our techniques for using such models. As a result, zebrafish may serve as a promising model for preclinical studies of nanomedicine, facilitating future nanomedicine development and optimization.
References:
- Al-Thani, HF., et al. (2021). Zebrafish as a model for anticancer nanomedicine research. pharmaceuticals14:625.
- Ruchika, A., et al. (2022). Zebrafish as a powerful alternative model organism for preclinical studies of nanomedicine. Drug discovery today27: 1513-1522.
References
