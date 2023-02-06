Cases of nosocomial sepsis surge in California during pandemic





State data shows a 46% increase in cases between 2019 and 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times. One possible reason for the increase is that the pandemic may have diverted attention away from other types of infection control, experts say. Los Angeles Times: As COVID raged, another deadly threat was on the rise



As COVID-19 began to hit California, hospitals were flooded with sick patients. Medical staff struggled to cope with the onslaught. Amidst the new threat of coronavirus, old threats have also quietly increased.In recent years, more people have been diagnosed with severe illness in California hospitals, including a troubling surge in patients contracting sepsis in hospitals. Suffers from sepsis. (Alpert Reyes, 2/5) More on the spread of covid — CIDRAP: COVID and flu markers continue downward trend



After a mild holiday rise in COVID-19 and an early spike in flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a separate report today that levels of both illnesses continue to decline. The proportion of the more contagious Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant continues to increase, with the CDC estimating that it now accounts for 66.4% of new cases, up from about 60% the previous week. increase. The proportion of XBB.1.5 is rising in all regions of the country, but is predominant on the east coast and south. All other Omicron strains are declining, including CH.1, which appears to be partly contributing to rising COVID-19 levels in the UK. (Schnirling, 2/3) ABC News: ‘I felt helpless’: Black Americans struggling with lengthy COVID say they struggle to access care



Throughout the pandemic, blacks account for a disproportionate share of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths compared to other racial or ethnic groups. Now, doctors and advocates warn that the black community faces another barrier. That’s her access to COVID care for the long haul. (Kekathos, 2/6) In the latest on covid vaccine rollouts — AP: California doesn’t require COVID vaccine to attend school



California kids no longer need coronavirus vaccine to attend school, state public health officials confirmed Friday, the last major pandemic restriction in the US’ most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom first announced the policy in 2021 and said it would eventually apply to all 6.7 million public and private school children in California. (Beam, 2/3) Reuters: US House plans vote to end COVID vaccine mandate for foreign travelers



The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote next week on a bill that would eliminate the requirement that most foreign air travelers must be vaccinated against COVID-19, Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Friday. The Biden administration in June lifted the requirement that anyone flying into the country must test negative for COVID-19, but lifted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination requirement. Is not … (Shepardson, 2/3) San Francisco Chronicle: US could run out of free vaccines and treatments by summer, says White House



The Biden administration has reiterated that the federal government will continue to provide free vaccines and treatments to Americans once the COVID-19 public health emergency ends on May 11, at least as long as current supplies continue. It’s here. But his COVID-19 response coordinator at the White House, Dr. Ashish Jha, told Dr. Bob Wachter at a UCSF-hosted webinar that supplies could run out this summer. (Vasily, 2/3) AP: Post twisted tragedy pushing ‘sudden death’ vaccine lies



Autopsy results for 6-year-old Anastasia Weaver could take weeks. But online anti-vaccine activists had to baselessly denounce her vaccine for COVID-19 hours after her funeral this week. Her prolific Twitter account tweeted Anastasia’s name and a smiling dancing portrait of her with a syringe emoji. A Facebook user messaged her mother, Jessica Day-Weaver, to call her a “murderer” for getting her child vaccinated. In reality, an Ohio kindergarten student had experienced lifelong health problems since premature birth, including epilepsy, asthma, and frequent hospitalizations for respiratory viruses. …but these facts matter online. Anastasia quickly joins the list of hundreds of children, teens, athletes and celebrities who have been falsely blamed for unexpected deaths and injuries from COVID-19 shots. Using the hashtag #diedsuddenly, online conspiracy theorists have flooded social media with news reports, obituaries and GoFundMe pages in recent months to wrestle grieving families with lies . (Swenson and Fikera, 2/4) About Influenza and RSV — Denver Post: ‘Surge’ in pregnant women hospitalized with flu may be due to delayed vaccination



Pregnant women may be at higher risk for the flu this season, but it appears to be more to do with lower vaccination rates than with the virus itself. Dr. Barron said about half of the system’s female patients between the ages of 18 and 44 have become pregnant so far this year. In the 2019-2020 flu season (the last normal season before the pandemic), it was only about 17%, which is more typical. (Wingerter, 2/3) KHN: You Can Protect RSV Shots From Kids Who Need Expertise



After more than 50 years of trying, the pharmaceutical industry is about to provide an effective vaccination against respiratory syncytial virus. This has resulted in an estimated 90,000 US infants being hospitalized since the beginning of October. But only one of them is designed to be administered to babies, and a congressional wording error makes it as easy for children from low-income families to get vaccinated as those with adequate insurance. can be difficult to do. (Allen, 2/6)



