Experts Highlight Importance of Cancer Prevention and Screening on World Cancer Day

Regular screening and follow-up, along with reducing risk factors, are essential to prevent cancer initiation and spread. The consequences of avoiding such care may be evident in the number of cancer diagnoses following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Jonathan Mizrahi, MD.

In honor of World Cancer Day, CancerNetwork® asked Mizrahi, board-certified gastroenterological oncologist at Ochsner Health in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the oncology field should focus, including screening and prevention. or other barriers he feels. Be aware that some populations may face it.

Mizrahi suggested that more work needs to be done to address inequalities in the United States related to access to health care and cancer screening.

Transcription:

World Cancer Day is very important. This reminds me of all the work that still needs to be done here in the United States. [and] Globally. There are gaps and inequalities that exist within. Here, there are disparities within countries in patients with access to care and screening, and clear disparities between developed and developing countries. We need to remember the impact of COVID-19, the impact on screened patients, and how it will impact future patient conditions.

The best we can do for our patients is not only to reduce their risk factors for developing cancer, but also to ensure that they are screened, seen by their primary care physician and followed up regularly. By the time they see me and my oncology colleagues, it is often too late. Since we are finding patients early, we would like to reduce the number of patients we see.

on world cancer day [we must] We will refocus on prevention, screening and good lifestyle habits to advance the treatments available to people diagnosed with cancer.