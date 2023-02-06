Women who lead a healthy lifestyle may have half their risk of contracting the new coronavirus, study suggests





top line Women who exercise regularly, eat quality food, get enough sleep, and follow other healthy lifestyle choices are at greater risk of Covid compared to women without healthy lifestyle factors could be halved, a study released Monday suggests. It causes and exacerbates complex conditions. Nancy Rose who contracted COVID-19 in 2021 and continues to exhibit long-lasting symptoms, including: … [+] Brain fog and memory impairment, pause while organizing desk space, Port Jefferson, NY AP/John Minchillo important facts Healthy lifestyle habits, such as maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking, and drinking moderate alcohol, were among the other factors the researchers considered in their study. American Medical Association Journal of Internal Medicine. Researchers analyzed data from more than 32,000 female participants who reported their lifestyle in 2015 and 2017, some of whom contracted Covid between April 2020 and November 2021. Reported. Of the women infected with Covid-19 during the study, 44% developed long-term Covid, and of these women, participants who practiced five or six healthy lifestyle factors had long-term Covid-19. Researchers said it lowered the risk of < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Studies have found that maintaining a healthy weight and getting enough sleep are the factors most strongly associated with lowering the risk of long-term COVID-19. The researchers suggested that one of the possible underlying associations found in this study could be a relationship between an unhealthy lifestyle and an increased risk of chronic inflammation and immune dysregulation. Long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms include fever, fatigue, respiratory problems, heart and neurological symptoms, and digestive problems. main background An estimated 8 to 23 million Americans have been suffering from Covid for a long time, and have had Covid-19 symptoms for more than four weeks after being infected. The results of this observational study build on other research done to better understand the long Covid. In December published research in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine It found that getting more exercise could reduce the risk of severe Covid-19, hospitalization, and death. 19 had a lower risk of hospitalization or death within 90 days of diagnosis.another published research In August British Journal of Sports Medicine I had a similar finding. Regular exercise can reduce your risk of contracting Covid and lower your risk of serious illness. Researchers found an 11% lower risk and a 44% lower risk of serious illness. what we don’t know Making healthy lifestyle changes during Covid infection, as opposed to maintaining a healthy lifestyle before infection, may reduce the risk of developing long-term Covid or reduce the risk of long-term Covid. can alleviate symptoms associated with important quotes “Covid has long created a severe public health burden as the Covid-19 wave continues,” said Andrea Robards, senior author of the study. “Our findings raise the possibility that adopting healthier behaviors can reduce the risk of developing Covid over the long term.” References Exercise more — ‘the more you exercise, the better’ — reduces risk of severe Covid, study finds (Forbes) Regular exercise cuts Covid risk, study suggests (Forbes) Studies have found that regular physical activity increases the effectiveness of vaccines against Covid-19. (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/anafaguy/2023/02/06/women-who-live-healthy-lifestyles-may-reduce-their-risk-of-long-covid-by-half-study-suggests/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos