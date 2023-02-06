Screening teens for e-cigarette use key to diagnosing lung disease during pandemic

Asking patients about their e-cigarette use history is key to diagnosing a severe lung disease that shares many of the same symptoms as COVID-19, according to doctors at the University of Texas Southwest. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

DALLAS – FEBRUARY 6, 2023 – Severity of pulmonary disease associated with e-cigarettes among teens decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a UT study of more than 30 patients, but the disease Hospitalizations due toSouthwestern researchers published in Pediatric Respiratory.

Dr. Devika Rao is Associate Professor of Pediatrics at UT Southwestern and Medical Director of the Pulmonary Function Laboratory at Children’s Health.

All young people aged 13 to 18 who participated in the study were diagnosed with e-cigarette product use-related lung injury (EVALI). This was identified in 2019 when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention became aware of the cluster. Lung injury associated with e-cigarettes. EVALI has many of the same symptoms as COVID-19, including fever, nausea, vomiting, coughing, shortness of breath, and difficulty breathing, making it more difficult to diagnose correctly.

“We found that EVALI cases peaked after the outbreak of the pandemic, indicating continued e-cigarette use among adolescents despite social isolation,” said the first author. said. Devika Rao, MD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, UT Southwestern, Medical Director of Pulmonary Function Testing Laboratory, Children’s Health. “This is a serious disease and we strongly encourage both parents and clinicians to be aware of her EVALI symptoms so that the teenager can be diagnosed and treated early.”

A recent survey found that more than 1 in 10 U.S. high school students use aerosolized drugs containing nicotine, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), fragrances, and other substances known to be harmful to the lungs. I use an e-cigarette that carries liquids. As the COVID-19 pandemic changed both her EVALI’s social and medical background, Dr. Rao and her colleagues examined how the incidence and outcome of lung injury changed.

“EVALI is often misdiagnosed unless the clinician has high suspicion and asks about the patient’s e-cigarette use history,” said Dr. Rao. “This is especially true during a pandemic when his COVID-19, which shares many symptoms with EVALI, is at the forefront of clinicians.”

In this study, researchers analyzed 41 cases of EVALI in teenage patients at Dallas Children’s Medical Center between December 2018 and July 2021. 19 cases were diagnosed before his COVID-19 pandemic, which started in March 2020, and 22 during the pandemic. All but one used her THC-containing e-cigarettes, and 19 used nicotine-containing e-cigarettes. Most patients were treated with steroids and symptoms improved within her 24 hours, but 31 patients required some degree of respiratory support, such as a nasal cannula.

On average, patients hospitalized before the pandemic stayed in the hospital for 7 days, and those hospitalized during the pandemic stayed in the hospital for 5 days. Four of her patients, diagnosed pre-pandemic, required intubation on a ventilator.

The researchers hypothesize that the slight reduction in EVALI severity seen during the pandemic may reflect increased awareness of the disease, leading to earlier diagnosis and intervention. However, the team concluded that more work is needed to determine whether the trends seen in Dallas are true elsewhere.

“Signs of e-cigarette use will continue to evolve as adolescents smoke e-cigarettes longer and try new types of e-cigarette products,” said Dr. Rao. “Clinicians must consistently screen adolescents for e-cigarette experimentation and use, and remain committed to the public health message that e-cigarette use is harmful to children. I have to.”

Other researchers who contributed to this work include UTSW’s Bayan Abdallah and Harin Lee. Her Sitara Weerakoon, Sarah Messiah, and Melissa Harrell at her UTHealth Science Center in Houston.

