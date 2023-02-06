U of G Oncology Researchers Aim for Life-Saving Impact

“Nothing excites me more than hearing the voices of people whose lives we are trying to change.”

Dr. Sean Sanders

for doctor Sean Sandersbrain tumor research revolves around her lab at the University of Guelph Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology (MCB), part of Faculty of Biological SciencesBut she never loses sight of the impact all her lab work has on humans.

Of cancer patients and their families, Sanders said, “Hearing stories from patients and loved ones is really motivating. It helps researchers remember why we’re doing this.” .”

That sentiment is inspired by the multitude of studies around G University campuses that are conducting various investigations aimed at understanding, and ultimately preventing, detecting and treating the multifaceted disease that is the second leading cause of death worldwide. may be repeated by

They are also the goal of world cancer day Held on February 4, this international day, led by the International Coalition to Control Cancer, aims to draw attention to diseases that kill about 10 million people each year: HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis. more than the combined number.

For casual observers, the connection between the U of G and oncology research may surprise you. In fact, many health research topics, including cancer, The university attracts more federal, industry and philanthropic health-related funding than any other Canadian university without a medical school. how?

Clinical trials linking companion animal and human cancer

Doctor.Jim Petrick

Cancer research is an important part of the answer, says Dr. Jim Petricklongtime faculty Department of Biomedical Science Within Ontario Veterinary College (OVC).

Granted, there’s no medical school on campus, Petrick says. However, there are world-renowned veterinary schools with a long history of treating pets, including conducting clinical trials on animals with cancer.

These studies offer significant advantages over traditional rodent models of various cancers, although OVC researchers are using the latter in their studies.

“Companion animal cancer patients show up here with this disease,” Petrick said. They develop cancers that are similar to human cancers.”

This is important for translational research bridging animal and human health.

Cancer research fosters cross-disciplinary collaboration

Dr. Michelle Oblak

That concept finds a new form in U of G. Bench to Bedside Institute for Translational Health Research and Innovation, the first in Canada to be launched in 2022. Bench to Bedside connects scientists in basic lab-based research with veterinary clinician scientists who work with companion animals with a variety of health problems.

Bench to Bedside uses a broader One Health approach, says co-director Petrik.Under That Approach – University’s One Health Institute – Pursued by researchers and scholars The link between human, animal and environmental health.

See below for examples of these interdisciplinary crossovers. clinical research Professor and Co-Director of Bench to Bedside Dr. Michelle Oblak.

A veterinary oncologist leads the team Trials of new photodynamic cancer treatments Canine research based on nanotechnology and laser phototherapy.

Oblak’s team is partnering with researchers at Toronto’s University Health Network, where the technology was developed. “This is a very exciting opportunity to impact how cancer is treated in both humans and pets,” she said.

The OVC Tumor Bank holds thousands of samples for research

Dr. Jeff Wood

More than 20 clinical trials are constantly underway within OVC. Mona Campbell Animal Cancer Center in the OVC Health Science CenterThe Animal Cancer Center takes a multidisciplinary team approach to treatment. clinical trials Therapies involving companion animals.

OVC Companion Animal Sample Tumor Bank (CASTB) contains over 30,000 tissue samples collected from just under 2,000 patients for research.

Doctor Jeff Woodcancer researchers Department of Pathobiology And with Oblak, co-director of OVC Comparative Cancer Research Society (ICCI) says the Tumor Bank works like a financial investment in health.

About the occasional retrieval of preserved tissue for various projects, he said:

The goal of Bench to Bedside is to encourage collaboration. Bench to Bedside aims to connect human and veterinary researchers with industry and regulators.

U of G researchers focus on oncology, from ovarian cancer to brain tumors

Referring to Bench to Bedside, which includes connections with human medicine clinicians in nearby cities, Petrick said, “There is a very powerful opportunity here to change the way we think about developing cancer treatments.” says.

Dr. Wei Chan

His own research aims to improve drug delivery for chemotherapy-resistant ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

Other difficult-to-treat cancers include brain tumors, such as those under the microscope of MCB’s Sean Sanders.she Study protein misfolding leading to glioblastoma multiformean aggressive, drug-resistant cancer that is the most common malignant brain tumor in adults.

Sanders is an MCB Professor Dr. Nina Jones and Dr. Jasmine Lalonde To find ways to halt disease progression, we use a ‘minibrain’ model (essentially neurons grown in culture).

Even at MCB, Dr. Zhang Wei We study protein signaling and biochemical pathways common to many forms of cancer. “We want to create new molecules to bring therapeutics closer to cancer targets,” he said.

These researchers are just a few of the many U of G oncology professionals connected through Bench to Bedside and university research institutes. Comparative Cancer Research SocietyICCI also attracts a large number of researchers on and off campus during the term. Annual Cancer Research Symposium.

