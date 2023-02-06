$1 smart gloves with sensors being tested to reduce stillbirths and maternal deaths





Dive briefs: A $1 smart glove could reduce stillbirths and maternal deaths in low- and middle-income countries by helping assess fetal position and force on the fetal head, according to the paper. It was published of The forefront of global women’s health .

The device consists of surgical gloves with flexible sensors attached to the fingertips to measure pressure and force. In a simulated vaginal examination, the device detected fetal sutures, or joints between skull bones, with 100% accuracy.

Encouraged by the early data, the researchers plan to conduct clinical trials to show whether the device can provide an early warning system for birth defects. Dive Insight: Obstructed labor occurs when the fetus cannot descend through the birth canal despite strong contractions. 70% of perinatal deaths are due to all forms of obstructed labour. Fetal position is a factor in one-third of these cases. Surgical vaginal delivery can overcome postural issues, but can be dangerous in untrained hands. Sensor-enabled gloves can help. A team from University College London has identified a glove that supports the assessment of fetal position and forces applied during digital vaginal examinations as a way to address labor disruption in resource-constrained settings. The team designed the gloves thin enough to allow doctors to feel the fetus with their fingertips. The result is a surgical glove with integrated sensors using spray coating. Place a second unmodified surgical glove over the smart glove to maintain sterility. Researchers created a mobile app that displays data from sensors in real time. To test the device, an obstetrician with 6 years of experience used the glove to examine a model of the fetal head during a simulated vaginal examination. Sensor signal peaks crossed the threshold only when fetal sutures were touched, giving her 100% sensitivity and specificity in a small preclinical study. “This is the first glove of its kind that can be used to locate the fetus and thus potentially improve delivery outcomes,” said lead author Shireen Jaufraully of University College London. said Mr. statement“We hope that if the clinical translation is successful, this glove will be used all over the world, increasing the safety of assisted vaginal deliveries.” The team plans to conduct clinical trials of the device. If the study is successful, the device could be used for real-world vaginal examinations and as a training tool for clinicians in low-resource areas.

