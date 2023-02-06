A healthy lifestyle may mean lower Covid risk in the long run, study says









CNN

—

People who led a healthy lifestyle before contracting Covid-19 may be at less risk of Covid than others, new research says. A study published on Monday JAMA Internal Medicineinvestigated nearly 2,000 women who reported positive Covid-19 tests between April 2020 and November 2021. Participants were enrolled in the Nurses’ Health Study II, which has surveyed over 100,000 US nurses since 1989. Researchers looked at six modifiable lifestyle factors that defined health. A body mass index of 18.5 to 24.7, no smoking, moderate drinking, quality food, 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night, and at least 150 minutes of sleep. per week of moderate to vigorous physical activity. They found that a healthy pre-infection lifestyle was associated with a reduced risk of Covid-19 symptoms lasting more than four weeks. Women who met the criteria had almost half the risk of contracting COVID-19 compared to women who did not meet any of the criteria. “These associations were primarily driven by healthy weight and adequate sleep,” the researchers wrote in the study. Women who led healthier lifestyles and lived longer with COVID-19 had about a 30% lower risk of disabling symptoms. The researchers speculate that links between these lifestyle factors and chronic inflammation, immunity, or blood clotting problems may explain some of the findings. However, they also noted that the generalizability of this study was limited because it only included middle-aged female nurses who were predominantly Caucasian. This includes the use of reported data and the lack of understanding of long-term Covid risks from different strains of the coronavirus. Previous studies have linked lifestyle factors with risk of severe Covid-19 infection, hospitalization or death, and overall morbidity and mortality, they noted. “Over the last few decades, scientists have accumulated evidence that a healthy lifestyle is good for overall health. are not getting enough sleep.The results of this study suggest that simple lifestyle changes, such as getting enough sleep, may be beneficial in preventing COVID over the long term. ‘, said in a statement.

