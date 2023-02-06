WHO releases new roadmap on breast cancer













The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a new Framework of the Global Breast Cancer Initiative, provides a roadmap to reach the goal of saving 2.5 million lives from breast cancer by 2040. To reach its goals, the new framework recommends that countries implement three pillars of health promotion: early detection, timely diagnosis and comprehensive management of breast cancer. increased burden With over 2.3 million breast cancer cases each year, this malignancy is the most common cancer in adults. In 95% of countries, breast cancer is her number one or two leading cause of cancer death in women. However, survival rates from breast cancer are widely disproportionate between and within countries. Nearly 80% of breast and cervical cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, MD “Countries with weak health systems have the lowest ability to manage the growing burden of breast cancer. It must be.” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, MD, WHO Director-General. “We have the tools and know-how to prevent breast cancer and save lives. WHO is supporting more than 70 countries, especially low- and middle-income countries, to detect breast cancer earlier, diagnose it more quickly, We are treating them better and giving all breast cancer patients hope for a cancer-free future.” Cancers in women, including breast cancer, can have devastating effects on the next generation.a 2020 study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer suggests that an estimated 4.4 million women will die from cancer in 2020, nearly 1 million children will be orphaned by cancer, and 25% of those deaths were due to breast cancer. Children who lose their mothers to cancer experience lifelong health and educational disadvantages, often causing chronic social disruption and economic damage across generations. pillar of action “Countries need to ensure that this framework is involved and integrated into primary health care. This effort will not only support health promotion, but also empower women to seek and receive health care throughout their life cycle. It will also give you the power to make it possible.” Bente Mikkelsen, MD, MHA, WHO Director of Noncommunicable Diseases. “Effective and sustainable primary health care for him provides a path to universal health coverage for him.” The newly published framework leverages proven strategies to design country-specific, resource-appropriate health systems for the delivery of breast cancer care in low- and middle-income settings. Outlines his three pillars of action using specific key performance indicators. Encourage countries to focus on breast cancer early detection programs so that at least 60% of breast cancers are diagnosed and treated as early disease. Diagnosing breast cancer within 60 days of first symptoms can improve breast cancer outcomes. Treatment should begin within 3 months of the first presentation. Manage breast cancer so that at least 80% of patients complete recommended therapy. Accelerating the implementation of WHO’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative has the potential to avert not only millions of avoidable cancer deaths, but also the intergenerational impacts associated with those deaths. The content of this post has not been reviewed by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) and does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of ASCO®.

