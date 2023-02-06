- Biggest strike in NHS 75-year history
- Government urges workers to call off strike
- Solidarity unions call on prime minister to hold wage negotiations
Health
Workers stage biggest strike in UK health service history
LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance service workers quit their jobs on Monday amid a wage war, further straining Britain’s national health service in the biggest strike ever.
Nurses and paramedics have been on separate strikes since late last year, but Monday’s strike, which took place mainly in England, was the largest in the NHS’s 75-year history.
With nurses leaving on Tuesday, paramedics on Friday and physiotherapists on Thursday, it will likely be the most disruptive week in the NHS’s history, says its medical director Stephen Powis. said Mr.
Healthcare workers are demanding pay increases, reflecting the UK’s worst inflation in 40 years. The government says it is out of reach and will cause further price increases, pushing interest rates and mortgage payments even higher.
“The government needs to listen and discuss payments, not just say the NHS has no money,” said Esna Vaughan, a nurse who took part in a demonstration outside St Thomas’ Hospital in central London. rice field.
latest update
Show 2 more stories
“We can’t live on what we are paid for”
About 500,000 workers, mostly in the public sector, have been on strike since last summer, putting pressure on Prime Minister Rishisunak to resolve the dispute and limit disruptions to public services such as railways and schools.
Unions at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) wrote to Mr Sunak over the weekend urging him to “quickly end” the nursing strike by making a “meaningful” wage offer.
A Sunak spokesperson said on Monday that the prime minister has no plans to join the negotiations, adding: “We would like to continue discussing with the union how we can find a way forward.”
Minister for Mental Health and Women’s Health Strategy Maria Caulfield told Sky News on Monday:
“So for every 1 percent of a raise, money is taken away.”
“Dark Future”
The NHS, a source of pride for most Britons, is under extreme pressure with millions of patients. waiting list Thousands of people do not have access to prompt emergency care each month.
According to RCN, a decade of low wages has left tens of thousands of nurses out of the workforce, with 25,000 leaving last year alone, and severe staffing shortages affecting patient care.
“We have to look to the future. That’s all … looks like a very bleak future,” said Rebecca Cosgrave, a nurse at the St. Thomas’ Hospital demonstration.
“Many people have already quit the profession because they are disillusioned,” she said, explaining how low wages made it difficult to recruit more nurses.
The RCN initially called for a wage increase of 5% above inflation and has since said it would be able to meet with the government “on the way”, but despite weeks of talks, the two sides failed to reach an agreement. could not reach.
Meanwhile, thousands of ambulance workers, represented by the GMB and Unite unions, plan to go on strike Monday over their own wage disputes.Announced by both associations A few more days of industrial action.
Not all paramedics go on strike right away and respond to emergency calls.
In Wales, nurses and some paramedics canceled the strike It is scheduled for Monday to consider a salary offer from the Welsh government.
Reported by Sachin Ravikumar. Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Sarah Young.Editing by Janet Lawrence
Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britain-faces-largest-ever-healthcare-strikes-pay-disputes-drag-2023-02-05/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Workers stage biggest strike in UK health service history
- Western bloc led by ‘aggressive’ Boris Johnson ruined Russia-Ukraine peace deal, leading to year-long bloodbath, says former Israeli PM
- WHO releases new roadmap on breast cancer
- A healthy lifestyle may mean lower Covid risk in the long run, study says
- Loss of epigenetic information drives aging
- Turkey earthquake news: 53 dead as a result of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkey | world News
- “Absolutely devastating”: the powerful earthquake has shaken Turkey and Syria
- Dell job cuts: 6,650 staff laid off as PC demand plummets
- Liz Truss blames the economic establishment for curbing her time as British leader.
- Dyson, Everlane, AirPods Pro 2: Best Online Sales Right Now
- Risk factors associated with type 2 diabetes-related mortality
- Obtain employee buy-in for organizational change