A healthy lifestyle may reduce women’s long-term risk of COVID by 49% – Harvard Gazette





Women who followed most aspects of a healthy lifestyle, such as a healthy weight, smoking cessation, regular exercise, getting enough sleep, a quality diet, and moderate alcohol consumption, were more likely to have healthy lifestyle factors. The risk of prolonged COVID was about half that of women without it. According to a study led by the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. “With continued waves of COVID-19, COVID-19 has long created a significant public health burden. It increases our chances of reducing the risk of developing COVID-19 across the world,” said Andrea Roberts, senior research scientist in the Department of Environmental Health and senior author of the study. The study was published online today in JAMA Internal Medicine. An estimated 8 to 23 million Americans are suffering from long-term COVID. This is defined as he has symptoms of COVID-19 more than 4 weeks after his first SARS-CoV-2 infection. Symptoms include fatigue, fever, and various respiratory, cardiac, neurological, and gastrointestinal symptoms. Researchers surveyed more than 32,000 women in the Nurses’ Health Study II who reported on their lifestyles in 2015 and 2017 and reported their history of SARS-CoV-2 infection from April 2020 to November 2021. Data from nurses were analyzed. During that time, more than 1,900 participants contracted COVID-19. Of these, 44% developed her COVID longer. Women with five or six factors had a 49% lower long-term risk of COVID compared with women without healthy lifestyle factors. and getting enough sleep (7-9 hours daily) were most strongly associated with a lower risk of long-term COVID-19 infection. The results showed that women who had a healthier pre-infection lifestyle had a 30% lower risk of disabling symptoms, even among women who had COVID-19 for a long time. was also shown. The authors suggested that one possible explanation for the association they observed was that, based on previous research, an unhealthy lifestyle was associated with an increased risk of chronic inflammation and immune dysregulation, which could be associated with COVID-19. is associated with increased long-term risk of “Over the last few decades, scientists have accumulated evidence that a healthy lifestyle is good for overall health. are not getting enough sleep.The results of this study suggest that simple lifestyle changes, such as getting enough sleep, may be beneficial in preventing COVID over the long term. “ Other Harvard Chang School authors include Yanping Li, Yiyang Yue, Changzhen Yuan, Jorge Chavarro, and Shilpa Bhupathiraju. Support for this research was provided by NIH NICHD grant 3R01HD094725-02S1. Other support includes grants U01HL145386, R24ES028521, U01 CA176726, R01 CA67262, and R01 HD057368 from the NIH, the Dean’s Fund for Accelerating Scientific Advances Award from the Harvard Chan School, and the Massachusetts Consortium on Pathogen Readiness. will be Daily Gazette Get the latest Harvard news by signing up for our daily email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2023/02/healthy-lifestyle-may-cut-womens-risk-of-long-covid-by-49-percent/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos