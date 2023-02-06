Here’s Your Brain on Sound





Anna, a 12-year-old patient, has been awaiting surgery to treat epilepsy since birth at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Central Texas. Her seizures are getting worse and more frequent. Epilepsy is her one of the most common neurological disorders seen today, but Anna’s case is rare. does not respond to drugs. Prior to Anna’s surgery, the team carefully wires electrodes directly into Anna’s brain to monitor her activity for a week or two while she is hospitalized. Track where and how her Anna’s brain “fires up” when she hears or sees her mother speak. her favorite Pixar movie. The resulting brain activity is Liberty Hamilton, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Neurology, Dell School of Medicine, University of Texas at Austin, and Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences, Moody College of Communication. Funded by her and her team’s National Institutes of Health, the work to map how the brain processes sound will have far-reaching implications for surgeries like Anna’s, as well as for people who have undergone brain injuries and more. “I have always been fascinated by how people can communicate, how they turn sounds into meaningful language, how they learn new languages, or how they communicate through non-verbal means like music.” Hamilton says. “From a medical point of view, knowing how the brain processes sound and language is important, especially in understudied brain development, for brain injuries and epilepsy that can affect language networks.” It helps us understand what’s going on with people who have something like that.” Hamilton collaborates extensively with clinicians and researchers at Dell Med, Dell Children’s, and UT, including interdisciplinary research. Aiming to protect critical brain functions during surgerylike speech and language. Beyond epilepsy

Hamilton’s brain-mapping research will not only help young epilepsy patients, but also others for whom knowledge of how sound and language work in the brain is important, such as those with ALS and motor neuron disease who have lost the ability to speak. can also contribute to the research of June Wang, Ph.D., is also jointly appointed in the Departments of Neurology and Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences. His research into brain-computer interfaces aims to help ALS patients speak again – essentially helping the brain “speak” through an external device. “Using brain-computer interfaces for voice to actually communicate is relatively new,” says Wang. “Until about five years ago, the idea that computers could decode content from our brains was on par with science fiction.” But Wang’s team is working with Sandia National Laboratories to create a next-generation device that will allow ALS patients to use voice-related brain-computer interfaces at home and at work in a device the size of a small helmet. I’m here. Hamilton’s brain-mapping work is important here. Instead of his 200 sensors as Wang’s team had originally planned, Hamilton’s data showed that only nine of his were needed. “There are undoubtedly clinical studies of which areas of the brain are active during speech and language, but which areas are associated with pitch, which areas are associated with phonemes, which areas are associated with which areas. We’re really working towards the level of detail that pinpoints what’s affecting the area, for the meaning of the word,” says Hamilton. “With that level of accuracy and the hundreds of thousands of patients experiencing these neurological conditions every day, the opportunities to make an impact are endless.”

