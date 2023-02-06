Health
What you need to know about egg shortages and misinformation
Eggs can’t rest.
It’s out of stock in stores. If you manage to track it down, you may have to pay a lot of cash, but As eggs hit record prices. Ann Avian influenza Outbreaks in the United States killed millions of hens last year and depleted a vital egg supply. And now, there’s a frenzy of misinformation circulating on social media between those in favor of eggs and those who oppose them.For Joe Rogan, eggs cause blood clots. Share a screenshot of an academic paper abstractegg yolk can ward off Covid.
This is not the first egg war. For the last 60 years or so, Scientists have sparred As to whether eggs are bad for your heart, said Walter Willett, a nutrition professor at the Harvard School of Public Health. the nutritionist argued Whether the high levels of cholesterol found in eggs outweigh the protein punch they provide.
“They’ve been fed up for a long time,” says Dr. Selvi Rajagopal, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Claims on social media that eggs can treat Covid or cause blood clots are “baseless,” she said.
Here’s what we know about the benefits and risks of eggs.
How did eggs get such a bad reputation?
According to Dr. Willett, in the 1960s and 1970s, doctors were concerned about whether cholesterol-rich foods could raise the amount of cholesterol in the blood.They have a high level of specific LipoproteinCarrying cholesterol throughout the body can form plaques on the walls of blood vessels. Eggs are rich in cholesterol (one egg yolk can contain about 200 milligrams) and high fat levels have been linked to poor cardiovascular health, so target eggs as a simple diet. Some people
But over the past decade or so, according to Dr. Rajagopal, researchers have Asked Whether or not eating cholesterol-rich foods actually raises lipid levels. Existing evidence proves that the average person reliably increases ‘bad’ cholesterol, known as LDL-C, based on diet. I have not.
Spread of misinformation and lies
- deepfake rule: Most countries in the world have few laws regulating deepfakes, so authorities can do nothing about them. China wants to be an exception.
- Lessons for new generations: Finland is testing a new method of teaching students about propaganda.Click here for other countries can learn from its success.
- covid myth: Experts say the spread of coronavirus misinformation, especially on far-right platforms like Gab, is likely to become a lasting legacy of the pandemic. and there is no easy solution
- “War for Talent”: Realizing that misinformation can be costly, some companies are taking on the challenge. Hire a former Twitter employee We have the expertise to keep it down.
Saturated fat is a much more immediate cause of heart disease, and eggs contain a lot of cholesterol, according to Samantha Heller, senior clinical dietitian at NYU Langone Health. After a while, your arteries won’t clog as quickly,” she said.
In 1968, the American Heart Association gave Americans Consume no more than 3 eggs per weekbut by 2015, that mindset had changed significantly.the current U.S. Dietary Guidelines It no longer uses that week’s limit and instead advertises eggs as a “nutritious” protein source.
Is it just eggs that have cracks?
Eggs contain vitamins B, E, and D and are low in saturated fat. It also contains nutrients that are beneficial for the eyes and bones, says Heller.
“There are more pros than cons,” says Beth Chelwony, a registered dietitian at the Center for Human Nutrition at the Cleveland Clinic. added that it is rich in
But that doesn’t make eggs the perfect superfood. Excessive egg consumption still carries a risk of cardiovascular disease, he said, Doerfler said. But for people without underlying cardiovascular problems, eating in moderation, such as one egg (including the yolk) a day, is safe, she said. You can skip them for a few days and eat the occasional three-egg omelet.) If you’re worried about cholesterol, you can stick to the egg whites, but the yolks are the best. It’s also where it resides, so the drawbacks to skipping the yolk may outweigh the benefits.
According to Doerfler, it’s important to look at your overall nutritional intake rather than focusing on one factor. For example, a breakfast that features eggs with toast and fresh fruit is far more heart-healthy than donuts and sugary coffee. rice field. “But those are just a few of the eating patterns.”
Also, experts say there is no substantial evidence that eggs protect against Covid or other diseases.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/06/well/eggs-health-misinformation.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Thousands of people were killed by earthquakes felt in other parts of the Middle East | world News
- What you need to know about egg shortages and misinformation
- Here’s Your Brain on Sound
- DWL Preseason Notebook: February 7
- A healthy lifestyle may reduce women’s long-term risk of COVID by 49% – Harvard Gazette
- HIV testing: ‘A home test can help remove stigma’
- CNN has access to a NATO exercise that simulates war with Russia
- More than 1,000 people confirmed dead after massive earthquake hits Turkey and Syria – BBC News
- Turkey was hit by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that was felt by the people of the Middle East
- Preview spring schedule golf men
- Prophylactic management of sepsis-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome in the elderly population
- Five Match Spring Slate on the roll for women’s football