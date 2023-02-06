What you need to know about egg shortages and misinformation

Eggs can’t rest.

It’s out of stock in stores. If you manage to track it down, you may have to pay a lot of cash, but As eggs hit record prices. Ann Avian influenza Outbreaks in the United States killed millions of hens last year and depleted a vital egg supply. And now, there’s a frenzy of misinformation circulating on social media between those in favor of eggs and those who oppose them.For Joe Rogan, eggs cause blood clots. Share a screenshot of an academic paper abstractegg yolk can ward off Covid.

This is not the first egg war. For the last 60 years or so, Scientists have sparred As to whether eggs are bad for your heart, said Walter Willett, a nutrition professor at the Harvard School of Public Health. the nutritionist argued Whether the high levels of cholesterol found in eggs outweigh the protein punch they provide.

“They’ve been fed up for a long time,” says Dr. Selvi Rajagopal, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Claims on social media that eggs can treat Covid or cause blood clots are “baseless,” she said.

Here’s what we know about the benefits and risks of eggs.

How did eggs get such a bad reputation?

According to Dr. Willett, in the 1960s and 1970s, doctors were concerned about whether cholesterol-rich foods could raise the amount of cholesterol in the blood.They have a high level of specific LipoproteinCarrying cholesterol throughout the body can form plaques on the walls of blood vessels. Eggs are rich in cholesterol (one egg yolk can contain about 200 milligrams) and high fat levels have been linked to poor cardiovascular health, so target eggs as a simple diet. Some people