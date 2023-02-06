Hispanic dialysis patients have 40% higher risk of staphylococcal infection than whites, according to CDC





Hispanic dialysis patients have a 40% higher risk of developing a staphylococcal bloodstream infection compared to whites, according to new data released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an economic and It emphasizes racial disparities. Adults on dialysis for kidney failure were 100 times more likely to get staphylococcal bloodstream infections compared to the general U.S. population, according to the CDC. Catheters are used, and bacteria such as staphylococci can enter the patient’s bloodstream in the process. Staphylococcal infections are serious and sometimes fatal. “Overall, infections are believed to be the second leading cause of death among dialysis patients,” Dr. Shannon Novosad, director of the CDC’s dialysis safety team, told reporters on a conference call Monday. “They are also one of the leading causes of hospitalization in these patients.” According to the CDC, more than 800,000 people in the United States have kidney failure, and 70% of them are on dialysis. However, people of color are at even greater risk of kidney failure, accounting for more than half of dialysis patients. CDC data show that the rate of kidney failure is four times higher for blacks than whites and twice as high for Hispanics. Blacks make up his 33% of all patients on dialysis in the United States. Black and Hispanic people on dialysis were more likely to get a staphylococcal infection than white patients, according to the CDC. However, according to the CDC, Hispanic patients faced a 40% higher risk of staphylococcal infection than Caucasians. Many of the patients on dialysis for staphylococcal bloodstream infections lived in areas with high poverty rates, dense households and low levels of education, Novosad said.Staphylococcal infection in dialysis patients About 42% of cases occurred in areas with the highest poverty levels, she said. The CDC study looked at data for selected counties in seven states from 2017 to 2020. These states are California, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, New York, Tennessee and Minnesota. According to the CDC, bloodstream infections among dialysis patients declined 40% from 2014 to 2019 due to staff and patient education on preventative measures. Using fistulas and grafts to connect the patient’s blood circulation to the dialysis machine reduces the risk of infection compared to catheters. CDC Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry, Ph.D.

