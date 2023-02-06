Spending more time outdoors may reduce the need for medication





6 February 2023 – City dwellers who visit parks, community gardens or other green spaces are less likely to need medication for depression, high blood pressure or asthma than those who do not, Finland finds shown in a new study of Although the relationship between frequent visits to green spaces and reduced use of these drugs did not depend on household income level or other social or economic factors, obesity was frequently associated with outdoor and natural It seemed to offset the benefits of spending time inside. Growing scientific evidence supporting the health benefits of being in touch with nature is likely to make more quality green spaces available in urban environments and promote the use of these spaces, said lead author. said Dr. Anu W. Turunen of the Finnish Institute. For the health and welfare of Finnish Kuopio. Here are the findings: publish online January 16 issue published Occupational Environmental Medicine. Researchers asked 7,321 randomly selected residents of three large Finnish metropolitan centers (Helsinki, Espoo, and Vantaa) how often they went to green and blue (water) areas within a kilometer of their homes. and whether they can be seen. A green or blue space from any window in the house. Green spaces were defined as forests, gardens, parks, castle parks, cemeteries, zoos, grasslands, moorlands and marshes. Blue regions were defined as oceans, lakes, and rivers. Respondents were also asked if they were taking medications for anxiety, insomnia, depression, high blood pressure, and asthma. The most frequent visitors to green spaces were about one-third as likely to need one of these medications as those who visited them the least. Specifically, those who reported visiting green spaces three to four times a week were 33% less likely to use mental health medications, 36% less likely to use blood pressure medications, and 36% less likely to use asthma medications. 26% less likely to “These results are important because they add to the body of evidence that being close to nature is good for patient health,” said Jochem Klompmaker, Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston. I have worked in this area. “We should encourage our patients to take more walks. If they live near a park, it might be a good place to become more physically active and start reducing their stress levels.” he says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/balance/news/20230206/more-time-outdoors-may-mean-less-need-for-medications The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos