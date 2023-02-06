Blood test predicts which people with amyloid are more likely to have cognitive decline

Longitudinal data showed that blood tests identified cognitively intact individuals with cerebral amyloid lesions who were most likely to deteriorate over the next six years.

Compared with other measures, plasma phosphorylated tau 217 (p-tau217) showed correlation coefficients of 0.41 and 0.34, respectively, on the modified preclinical Alzheimer’s Cognitive Complex (mPACC) and Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE ), reported Niklas Mattsson. – His Carlgren, MD, PhD and Oskar Hansson, MD, PhD and colleagues at Lund University, Sweden.

Baseline plasma p-tau217 was also associated with progression to Alzheimer’s dementia (HR 2.03, 95% CI 1.57-2.63, P.<0.001), the researchers wrote: Department of Neurology, JAMA.

Alzheimer’s disease begins with long-term asymptomatic accumulation of amyloid-β. Researchers suggest that P-tau217 may help identify people without cognitive impairment who have amyloid lesions (preclinical Alzheimer’s disease) in clinical trials.

“It is this subgroup of preclinical Alzheimer’s patients who will really need effective disease-modifying therapies in the future,” Hansson said. Today’s Medpage.

“Including only those with elevated plasma p-tau217 levels can greatly reduce the number of participants included, which is why clinical trials evaluating new treatments in preclinical populations with Alzheimer’s disease may be of interest to me. We are confident that our results will have an immediate impact,” Hansson said.

“However, we also envisage using plasma p-tau217 in preclinical Alzheimer’s disease in future clinical practice if a disease-modifying therapy is approved for clinical use at this early disease stage,” he added. rice field.

Researchers studied 171 preclinical Alzheimer’s disease patients from the Swedish BioFINDER-1 cohort and validated the results in 52 from the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Prevention Registry (WRAP). The average age was about 73 and he was 64, respectively. Although some people in BioFINDER-1 showed subjective cognitive decline, all participants in both cohorts were objectively cognitively free.

Participants had cerebral amyloid pathology as defined by PET scans of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and WRAP for BioFINDER-1. In addition to p-tau217, other plasma measurements included p-tau181, p-tau231, glial fibril filament protein (GFAP), and neurofilament light (NfL). Data were collected from 2010 to 2020 for BioFINDER-1 and from 2011 to 2021 for WRAP.

Primary outcomes were MMSE and mPACC scores over a median of 6 years (range 2-10 years). Both tests measure global cognition. The mPACC also assesses episodic memory and timed executive function.

Researchers were divided into age, sex, years of education, and apolipoprotein E ε4 (APOE4) allele status, and baseline recognition. They derived cognitive gradients using linear regression models with cognitive scores as outcomes and time as predictors, and tested combinations of covariates and biomarkers.

After adjusting for covariates, most biomarkers were associated with the mPACC slope and all biomarkers except plasma p-tau231 were associated with the MMSE slope. Plasma p-tau217 is expressed in mPACC (R2 0.41 vs 0.23 for the covariate-only model, P.<0.001) and MMSE (R2 0.34 vs 0.04 for the covariate-only model, P.<0.001) with BioFINDER-1. A similar pattern occurred with WRAP.

Sample size was reduced in a hypothetical clinical trial in individuals with elevated plasma p-tau217. A clinical trial simulation using the mPACC gradient as a result of BioFINDER-1 had a relative sample size of 79% compared to including all eligible participants. Including the top 3 quartiles of baseline plasma p-tau217 results in 55% including the top 2 quartiles and 42% including the highest quartile. Similar results were seen using his MMSE gradient and validated with WRAP.

This finding complements other data on p-tau217, which has been shown to be strong. Diagnostic performance of Alzheimer’s disease Alzheimer’s disease discriminated against From other neurodegenerative diseases and normal cognition. Recent trials, including the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ study Donanemab for early Alzheimer’s diseasewhich includes plasma p-tau217 as a metric.

Hansson et al. acknowledge that the study has several limitations. Plasma p-tau217 is associated with both amyloid and tau accumulation. Tau PET was not evaluated in this study and the degree of association with high plasma p-tau217 was unknown.

“However, in individuals without cognitive impairment, tau PET uptake is usually mild and not readily detectable at the individual level, but increased at the group level and was associated with future cognitive decline.

