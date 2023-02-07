Health
Keep Your Heart Healthy with the VCU Health Podcast
Discover actionable tips to improve your heart health and the latest innovations from VCU Health.
February 7, 2023
Learn more about heart health this American Heart Month with the Healthy at VCU Health podcast. (Getty Images)
Sarah McCloskey
February is Heart Month in America. Said to thump when in love, this muscular organ is recognized year after year by health care providers and national organizations to raise awareness about cardiovascular health.
Why is heart health important? You know people who have heart disease or who are at risk of developing heart disease.Staring national health data, 1 in 5 people will die from heart disease in 2020. About half of people in the United States have at least one of her three major risk factors for heart disease, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smokers.
Learn more about heart health and certain types of heart disease. VCU Health Polly Hart Center Expert.listen to any of these Stay healthy with the VCU Health podcastHere, our providers share practical tips and the latest technology, innovations and research to support your health.
Listen here or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.
Coronary Artery Disease: How to Keep You and Your Heart Healthy
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease in the United States. Arturo Carduner, M.D., tells you the signs, symptoms, treatment options, and your personal connection to the disease. Cardounel is a Cardiothoracic Surgeon at the Pauley Hart Center and Assistant Professor of Surgery at the VCU School of Medicine.
How a Healthy Aorta Keeps Your Heart Beating
Up to 47,000 people die each year from all types of aortic disease. Daniel Newton, M.D.Vascular Surgeon at VCU Health and Assistant Professor of Vascular Surgery at VCU Medical School explains what aortic disease is and how to detect and treat it.
How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Atrial Fibrillation
Most people don’t notice their heartbeat, but some people have irregular heartbeats. Kenneth Ellenbogen, M.D.Director of Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology at VCU Health Pauley Hart Center details atrial fibrillation, a type of arrhythmia that increases the risk of stroke fivefold.
