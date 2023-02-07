Health
Visual perception relies on rare and diverse thalamic inputs of cortical neurons
Our survival depends on our ability to observe the world around us accurately and reliably. Visual impairment occurs in a variety of psychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism, schizophrenia, and stroke. To perceive the world, we rely on the cerebral cortex to assimilate sensory information relayed through the thalamus.
“How the thalamus communicates with the cortex in a fundamental feature of how the brain interprets the world,” says Ellie Nedevi, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Picower Learning and Memory Institute.
However, there is little connection between the thalamus and the cerebral cortex, confusing neuroscientists about how we can perceive the world.
Dr Simon Schultz, Professor of Neuroengineering at Imperial College London, said: It arises internally from the cortex itself. But there was always the potential for those inputs to be so powerful that they could still make a big impact. “
To solve this problem, Nedibi and her collaborators, both inside and outside the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, used several innovative methods and reported their findings in the journal Nature Neuroscience last week “Mapping thalamic innervation to individual L2/3 pyramidal neurons to model visual input ‘reading’They found that thalamic inputs to the superficial layers of the cortex were not only rare, but their distribution was weak and variable. Still, they help form a reliable and efficient representation of the aggregated information.
The authors meticulously mapped all thalamic synapses of 15 neurons in layer 2/3 of the mouse visual cortex and modeled how inputs affect each neuron’s ability to process visual information. bottom. This is the first study to precisely map all thalamic innervation across cortical neurons in living mice.
The researchers found that wide variations in the number and arrangement of thalamic synapses produced differences in sensitivity to visual stimulus features. Thus, while individual neurons could not reliably interpret all aspects of a stimulus, small groups of neurons could work together to effectively assemble the big picture.
“This non-uniformity doesn’t seem to be a bug. It’s a feature that offers not only a cost advantage, but also flexibility and robustness to perturbations,” said Nedivi.
Aygul Balcioglu, Ph.D., a scientist in Nedivi’s lab and lead author of the study, said the study creates a way for neuroscientists to track every individual input that a cell receives as it arrives. said.
“Thousands of information inputs are poured into a single brain cell, which interprets all that information before transmitting its response to the next brain cell,” Balcioglu said. I’m here. “What is new and exciting is that we can now reliably explain the identity and properties of these inputs, as different inputs and properties convey different information to specific brain cells. It gives us the ability to explain where and what information is embedded in the structure of a single cell, which has never been possible before.”
mapping
Nedivi’s team focused on layers 2/3 of the cortex. This is because even the adult brain is relatively flexible or plastic. The team used multicolor two-photon microscopy, established in Nedevi’s lab, to observe whole cortical neurons using his three color tags simultaneously in the same cell, contacting labeled cortical neurons. We labeled the thalamic inputs that Overlapping labels of thalamic inputs of cortical neurons and excitatory synapses revealed a putative connection.
To confirm the existence of thalamic inputs, the team used a technique called MAP (Amplified Analysis of the Proteome). The technique was invented in the lab of Dr. Kwanghun Chung, an associate professor of chemical engineering at MIT. MAP physically enlarges tissue and enhances the resolution of standard microscopy. Dr. Rebecca Gillani, a postdoctoral researcher in the Nedivi lab, with the help of her Dr. Taeyun Ku, a postdoctoral researcher in Chung’s lab, combined a new labeling technique with her MAP to resolve all thalamocortical synapses. , counted, mapped, and measured. Whole cortical neurons.
Analysis showed that thalamic inputs were fairly small, accounting for 2–10% of the excitatory synapses of individual neurons in the visual cortex. The number of thalamic synapses varies not only at the cellular level, but also among the various dendritic branches of individual neurons.
crowdsourcing
The puzzle of this discovery lies in how these weak, sparse and highly variable thalamic inputs form the basis for the reliable transmission of visual information.
To address this issue, Nedibi worked with Dr. Idan Segev, a professor of computational neuroscience at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Segev and his student Michael Doron built a biophysical model of cortical neurons based on findings from Nedevi’s lab and his Allen Brain Atlas.
This indicated that when cortical neurons were presented with visual information, their electrical responses changed based on changes in thalamic input. Some cells showed greater responses to contrast and shape, but no single cell revealed much about the big picture. However, we were able to decode the entire visual input from the combined activity of clusters of about 20 cells.
“Heterogeneity offers cost savings in terms of the number of synapses required for accurate reading of visual features,” the authors say.
“This is a very interesting result,” Schultz said. We show that cortical synapses are small, sparse, and even not particularly reliable!
implication
Given the small size of thalamic synapses, they are likely to exhibit considerable plasticity, Nedivi said. She also said that the advantage of diverse neuronal inputs could be a common feature.
“This research has been constructed in recent years as our ‘perceptual world’ is highly internally generated within the cerebral cortex and only sparsely updated as needed by information coming in from the cerebral cortex. I think it actually matches the diagram. outside. It’s a great paper on an important issue,” he said Schultz.
Financial support for this study was provided by the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health, the Office of Naval Research, and the JPB Foundation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.genengnews.com/neuroscience/visual-perception-relies-on-rare-and-diverse-thalamic-inputs-on-cortical-neurons/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Visual perception relies on rare and diverse thalamic inputs of cortical neurons
- Married heart patients do better than single heart patients
- Gender-affirming HT improves appearance matching in transgender adolescents
- SIU Baseball Tabbed MVC Preseason Favorite; Three Salukis named Preseason All-MVC
- Ozempic opens the US obesity debate.What you need to know
- Vitamin D may reduce risk of progression to type 2 diabetes in prediabetics
- Toddler in Jindries, Syria, is rescued into the arms of her father after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
- A Safe and Effective Diet for Treating Drug-Resistant Epilepsy
- University of Oklahoma Athletics
- Are Gel Nail Polishes Safe? What You Need to Know About UV Rays and Cancer Risks
- Keep Your Heart Healthy with the VCU Health Podcast
- ACC names swimming and diving artists of the week